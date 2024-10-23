You are reading

LaGuardia Community College announces new President’s Society cohort

from left to right (beginning with the top row), in alphabetical order as follows: Noah Alayon, Anwarul Azim, Asmita Bhandari, Chime Dolkar Sherpa, Fnu Thinlay Dolma, Ryan Dorestal, Facundo (David) Urquizo, John Jara Morales, Don Lam (Gloria) Len, Kelly Levy, Haofeng Lin, Jonathan Machado, Norbert Magda, Sujal Mahaseth, Lin Lin Myat, Kittikarn Na Lampang, Miguel Posada Perez, Joane Putricia, Alex Reyes Pacheco, Sunny Sanchez, Miranda Schrade, Sojung Sim, Sahilpreet Singh, Suborna Singha, Kevin Villa, Ella Luo Yee Woo, Afiya Zahin, and Khine (Valentina) Zin Thaw. Photo: LaGuardia Community College

from left to right (beginning with the top row), in alphabetical order as follows: Noah Alayon, Anwarul Azim, Asmita Bhandari, Chime Dolkar Sherpa, Fnu Thinlay Dolma, Ryan Dorestal, Facundo (David) Urquizo, John Jara Morales, Don Lam (Gloria) Len, Kelly Levy, Haofeng Lin, Jonathan Machado, Norbert Magda, Sujal Mahaseth, Lin Lin Myat, Kittikarn Na Lampang, Miguel Posada Perez, Joane Putricia, Alex Reyes Pacheco, Sunny Sanchez, Miranda Schrade, Sojung Sim, Sahilpreet Singh, Suborna Singha, Kevin Villa, Ella Luo Yee Woo, Afiya Zahin, and Khine (Valentina) Zin Thaw. Photo: LaGuardia Community College

Oct. 23, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

LaGuardia Community College/CUNY has announced the 2024/25 cohort for its President’s Society, a leader program designed to prepare high-potential students for success in the modern-day workforce.

The new cohort consists of 28 students who have been recognized for their academic excellence or leadership on campus.

LaGuardia Community College said the new cohort reflects the diversity of the school’s student body. It was noted that 67% of the new cohort were from outside the US, representing 13 different countries. Meanwhile, 67% of the new cohort are also working while pursuing their college degrees.

The 2024/25 cohort also represents a broad range of majors, from computer science to nursing and business administration.

All members of the new cohort plan to transfer to a senior college after graduating from LaGuardia with their associate of arts, associate of science or associate of applied science degrees.

President’s Society students, known as ambassadors, represent LaGuardia at meetings with industry experts and are also invited to apply for scholarships and internships with leading cultural institutions and employers in New York, including MoMA, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Gilder Gagnon.

Each student selected for the President’s Society will also receive a stipend from the LaGuardia Community College Foundation.

One of the 2024/25 cohort’s first events was visiting a J. Crew store in Manhattan to select professional attire for the President’s Society’s cultural events, meetings with industry leaders, and career interviews. Melissa’s Career Closet funded the shopping trip as part of the LaGuardia Community College Foundation, named after a donor who funded the trip.

Last week, the society visited MetLife to visit LaGuardia alumni working for the insurance giant during a visit hosted by LaGuardia Community College Foundation Board member Marlene Debel.

Founded in 2013, the President’s Society has served more than 700 students since its inception. Around 95% of society alumni graduated from LaGuardia with associate degrees. A total of 88% of alumni have gone on to earn their bachelor’s degrees, while a number of alumni have transferred to prestigious institutions such as Columbia, Cornell, Amherst, Stanford, Wellesley, Brown, Georgetown, and SUNY and CUNY senior colleges.

LaGuardia’s Launch! initiative pairs students wishing to transfer to a four-year college with volunteers who have helped their children through the college application process.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Long Islander criminally charged for manslaughter in fatal road rage crash on Long Island Expressway: DA

A Queens grand jury indicted a Long Island man for manslaughter and other related crimes in a fatal road rage collision on the Long Island Expressway in Queensboro Hill in mid-August.

Shaqeem Douglas, 26, of Maple Street in Freeport, was arraigned in Queens Supreme Court on Tuesday for allegedly causing a chain-reaction collision that killed 41-year-old Pradeppa Desai, of Elder Avenue in Flushing, who was a passenger in a Lyft SUV that the defendant cut off. Douglas’ girlfriend, Ariana Seratan, is also being charged in connection with the crash for falsifying business records.

Read More
0
Load More Articles