LaGuardia Community College announces new President’s Society cohort

Oct. 23, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

LaGuardia Community College/CUNY has announced the 2024/25 cohort for its President’s Society, a leader program designed to prepare high-potential students for success in the modern-day workforce.

The new cohort consists of 28 students who have been recognized for their academic excellence or leadership on campus.

LaGuardia Community College said the new cohort reflects the diversity of the school’s student body. It was noted that 67% of the new cohort were from outside the US, representing 13 different countries. Meanwhile, 67% of the new cohort are also working while pursuing their college degrees.

The 2024/25 cohort also represents a broad range of majors, from computer science to nursing and business administration.

All members of the new cohort plan to transfer to a senior college after graduating from LaGuardia with their associate of arts, associate of science or associate of applied science degrees.

President’s Society students, known as ambassadors, represent LaGuardia at meetings with industry experts and are also invited to apply for scholarships and internships with leading cultural institutions and employers in New York, including MoMA, Columbia University Irving Medical Center, and Gilder Gagnon.

Each student selected for the President’s Society will also receive a stipend from the LaGuardia Community College Foundation.

One of the 2024/25 cohort’s first events was visiting a J. Crew store in Manhattan to select professional attire for the President’s Society’s cultural events, meetings with industry leaders, and career interviews. Melissa’s Career Closet funded the shopping trip as part of the LaGuardia Community College Foundation, named after a donor who funded the trip.

Last week, the society visited MetLife to visit LaGuardia alumni working for the insurance giant during a visit hosted by LaGuardia Community College Foundation Board member Marlene Debel.

Founded in 2013, the President’s Society has served more than 700 students since its inception. Around 95% of society alumni graduated from LaGuardia with associate degrees. A total of 88% of alumni have gone on to earn their bachelor’s degrees, while a number of alumni have transferred to prestigious institutions such as Columbia, Cornell, Amherst, Stanford, Wellesley, Brown, Georgetown, and SUNY and CUNY senior colleges.

LaGuardia’s Launch! initiative pairs students wishing to transfer to a four-year college with volunteers who have helped their children through the college application process.