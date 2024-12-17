Lavender Court Ladies Luncheon in Long Island City honors inspiring women of Queens

Dec. 17, 2024 By Ramy Mahmoud and Queens Post News Team

The Lavender Court Ladies Luncheon celebrated outstanding women leaders in Queens on Tuesday, Dec. 10, honoring their achievements across business, community advocacy, and leadership.

Hosted by the event founders, Queens Deputy Borough President Ebony Young and restaurateur Gianna Cerbone, the annual event took place at Manducatis Rustica, Cerbone’s acclaimed restaurant in Long Island City.

The 2024 honorees included six women whose work has left a lasting impact in the borough and beyond:

Vicki Schneps, founder of Schneps Media, was recognized for her groundbreaking achievements in community journalism and advocacy. Schneps has built an empire of over 80 publications and digital platforms, serving millions of readers regularly. “That’s what has kept our growth pattern—we are all about you. You all are wonderful and have so many stories to tell,” Schneps said, reflecting on her journey. Ebony Young called her an “empire icon” and praised her for inspiring women to scale their personal and professional growth.

Rowena Sahulee, founder of Meaningful Experiences, was honored for her contributions to tourism and economic development. With over 20 years of experience, Sahulee creates curated events and programming to foster engagement among locals, businesses, and corporate groups. She reflected on her Queens roots, saying, “Queens continues to flourish, full of culture and opportunity. The most standout component of its success is its people.”

Ana M. Rodriguez, director of Patient Experience, Volunteer Services, and Community Affairs at Mount Sinai Queens, was celebrated for her leadership in healthcare and dedication to improving community wellness. Accepting the honor, Rodriguez said, “This recognition means so much because it comes from a team who does so much to uplift our community.” She thanked her Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Amrita Gupte, for her support and shared the award with her team.

Marie-Cecile Flageul, a French-born curator and public relations professional, was recognized for her work in promoting community engagement through the arts. She co-founded 5Pointz Creates and serves as the curator for the Museum of Street Art at the citizenM Bowery Hotel. Flageul has been instrumental in fostering artistic initiatives that bring people together.

Kelly Craig, president of the P.S./I.S. 78Q Parent-Teacher Association and co-founder of LIC Relief, was honored for her efforts to address food insecurity in Western Queens. Her work during the COVID-19 crisis has provided vital resources to families in need. Craig’s leadership and community-driven initiatives have earned her widespread recognition, including the New York State Senate’s 2020 Woman of Distinction award.

Debra-Ellen Glickstein, executive director of NYC Kids RISE, was celebrated for her work empowering families, schools, and communities to save for their children’s futures. Under her leadership, the Save for College Program has provided scholarship accounts to over 200,000 students across New York City, ensuring access to education and opportunity.

Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz and Council Member Julie Won also attended the event. Katz highlighted the importance of such gatherings, saying, “It’s a chance for women to get together from all corners of business to share our stories and set examples for the generations to come.”

Council Member Won congratulated the awardees, calling their achievements “inspiring” and thanking Ebony Young and Gianna Cerbone for their leadership.

Manducatis Rustica, which served as the backdrop for this year’s luncheon, remains a beloved establishment in Long Island City, blending tradition with a strong sense of community—qualities mirrored by the event’s honorees.

The Lavender Court Ladies Luncheon continues to serve as a platform to honor women who pave the way for others, fostering connections and inspiring future generations across Queens.