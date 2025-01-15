Leasing begins for 647 units at Halletts Point in Astoria

Jan. 15, 2025 By Ethan Marshall

The real estate agency the Durst Organization announced the launch of leasing for 647 residential units at the upcoming 20 and 30 Halletts Point developments in Astoria on Wednesday, Jan. 15.

Set to open in Spring 2025, the developments were designed by Handel Architects with sustainability and comfort at the forefront. The units range in size from studios to two-bedroom.

“Halletts Point has been transformed into a waterfront oasis. With new housing, retail, spectacular views of the East River and Manhattan and beautifully conceived public open space, residents have a tranquil home, a connection to nature and quick access to everything that Astoria and New York City have to offer,” Durst Organization President Jody Durst said.

The completion and opening of these two buildings will mark the completion of the second major phase of the Durst Organization’s Halletts Point development. The first phase was completed in 2019 with the opening of 10 Halletts Point, which brought 405 residential units to the Astoria community. Today, that building is now almost entirely leased.

Each residential unit is outfitted with light oak wood flooring certified by the Forest Stewardship Council, Italian wood cabinets, quartz countertops, Energy Star appliances, a washer and dryer, high-quality air filtration, an app-adjustable smart thermostat system for individually-controlled heating and air conditioning and double-pane floor-to-ceiling windows, which allows for maximum natural light and quiet. Bedrooms have black-out shades, while transparent shades that add natural light can be found in the living rooms. High-speed wi-fi is also available for residents to subscribe to and activate immediately after moving in.

“The design at 20 and 30 Halletts Point draws inspiration from its spectacular waterfront location on the East River,” Handel Architects Managing Partner Gary Handel said. “Clean lines and light colors are used to visually tie the building to the water, with white double-height frames that anchor the base and light silver glass above to pick up the colors of the river and sky. Inside, spaces are connected gracefully in a light palette that reflects the sun on the river. Lobby walls are clad in vertical wooden slats. Floors are a light Terrazzo. Units use a similar sunlit palette, with clean lines to showcase the magnificence of the waterfront views.”

A shared amenity program is available to residents of 10, 20 and 30 Halletts Point, providing them with access to all 39,000 square feet of amenity spaces across the developments. These amenities include an outdoor terrace with a pool, sun lounges, barbeque grills, outdoor dining and views of the city and East River, a state-of-the-art fitness center with a yoga studio, boxing studio, cardio training area and strength training equipment and various lounges, including a game room, recording studio, card room, multi-sport room and coworking spaces with private phone booths and bookable conference rooms. There is also a play area for children, known as the Tot Spot, which has play spaces both indoors and outdoors.

In addition to the first move-ins, the opening of the new 58,000-square-foot public waterfront esplanade is set to take place this spring. Designed by Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners, the esplanade will include a playground, a picnic area and a variety of attractive seating. It will provide Astoria residents with great views of the Manhattan skyline and East River.

“The esplanade design channels the spirit of this rugged promontory,” Starr Whitehouse Landscape Architects and Planners Partner Laura Starr said. “Angular paths orchestrate the continually changing views, with Corten steel terraces, boulders edging the river and native plants harmonizing to create a signature New York experience.”

Sustainability has been a top priority in developing these buildings. Both 20 and 30 Halletts Point are expected to reach platinum certification from the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED), the most widely used rating system for green buildings. During the construction process, approximately 84% of the debris was diverted away from landfills. Recycled ground glass pozzolan was included in the foundations and superstructure by the Durst Organization and construction manager Urban Atelier Group in order to reduce the amount of waste and concrete embodied carbon. The potable water usage at these buildings will be reduced by about 56% thanks to an on-site water filtration plant and efficient fixtures. The treatment plant will also end up recycling an estimated 30,000 gallons of water a day. Additionally, water runoff will be reduced thanks to 3,500 square feet of green roofs.

“We are proud to continue our partnership on the transformation of the Halletts Peninsula. 20 and 30 Halletts Point embody a shared vision to deliver high-quality, mixed-income housing and vital amenities to the Astoria waterfront,” Urban Atelier Group President and CEO Andy D’Amico said. “Working alongside the Durst Organization and our design partners, UAG remains committed to enhancing the local community and supporting New York City’s broader housing goals.”

The Astoria neighborhood, where the Halletts Point developments are located, features an array of restaurants, cultural institutions and other attractions. It is easy to get to Manhattan from Astoria, whether by ferry or shuttling to the N and W subway lines. The Q18, Q19, Q102 and Q103 bus lines all serve this neighborhood.

Across the street from 20 and Halletts Point is the Brooklyn Harvest supermarket at the base of 10 Halletts Point. Additional amenities and services will be brought to the Astoria neighborhood by the 8,000 square feet of new ground-floor retail at 20 and 30 Halletts Point.

Those interested in learning more about the developments at 20 and 30 Halletts Point can visit hallettspoint.com.