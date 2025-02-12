LeFrak City motorcylist dies nearly a week after crashing on the Grand Central Parkway in Astoria: NYPD

Feb. 12, 2025 By Bill Parry

A Corona man died Friday, nearly a week after he crashed his motorcycle into an SUV on the Grand Central Parkway in Astoria and was thrown from his bike, police said Tuesday.

Jian Trujillo, 38, of 57th Avenue in LeFrak City, was riding a 2003 Yamaha motorcycle westbound on the Grand Central just before 9 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 1, when he crashed.

A preliminary investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad determined that Trujillo was approaching the 31st Street overpass heading towards the Triboro Bridge when he failed to navigate the roadway and struck a 2022 Toyota Highlander driven by a 27-year-old man.

Trujillo was ejected from his motorcycle and sustained serious physical injuries. Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of a vehicle collision involving a motorcyclist and found Trujillo lying on the roadway. The SUV driver remained on the scene.

EMS transported Trujillo to Harlem Hospital Center, where he succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Friday, Feb. 7.

No arrests have been made, and the investigation by the NYPD Highway District’s Collision Investigation Squad remains ongoing.