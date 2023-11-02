You are reading

‘LIC Bulbfest’ returns to Long Island City waterfront for ninth year

Photo from LIC Bulbfest 2022 (Photo provided by: HPPC)

Nov. 1, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The annual ‘LIC Bulbfest,’ hosted by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), will be taking place on the Long Island City waterfront for its ninth year on Saturday.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunter’s Point South Park.

Over the past eight years, the conservancy and its team of volunteers have planted more than 73,000 bulbs in the waterfront parks, resulting in breathtaking springtime displays. This year, HPPC aims to set a new record by planting more than 20,000 bulbs, marking the event’s largest planting to date.

The HPPC, which is a community-driven non-profit dedicated to beautifying the waterfront and hosting local events, said the Bulbfest is popular family occasion. The organization is known for hosting movies at the park, summer activities for children, as well as an annual 5K run.

The Van Zyverden company, a leading flower bulb distributor based in the Netherlands, donated this year’s bulbs, which consist of 6,000 daffodils, 6,100 tulips, 5,895 alliums, and 3,000 Dutch irises.

Residents interested in participating are encouraged to gather at the plaza in Gantry Plaza State Park, located between 48th and 49th Avenues on Center Boulevard. From there, participants will spread out across the parks, with instructions and necessary gardening tools provided.

Refreshments will be available for volunteers, and sign-ups are open here. More than 100 individuals have already pledged their support.

Photo from LIC Bulbfest 2022 (Photo provided by: HPPC)

This year, parks across the region had to contend with excessive rain and heat resulting in an unwelcome surge of weeds. HPPC volunteers came out and removed more than 1,600 bags of weeds.

Rob Basch, HPPC President, shared his enthusiasm for Saturday’s event, saying: “The Conservancy is thrilled to once again bring LIC Bulbfest to the LIC Waterfront. With a goal to plant a record-breaking 20,000 bulbs, we’re eagerly seeking volunteers and looking forward to the community’s continued support on the 4th.”

Photo from LIC Bulbfest 2022 (Photo provided by: HPPC)

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
QEDC director pens new novel

Nov. 2, 2023 By Tammy Scileppi

New Yorkers are tough but compassionate. Even with the many challenges that New York City faces, people from across the globe – of all faiths, ethnicities and walks of life – have been living and working in relative peace here, including the most diverse area on the planet, Queens. Now more than ever, it’s so important that peace-loving New Yorkers rise above the hate and see the humanity in each other.

Read More
0
Load More Articles