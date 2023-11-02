‘LIC Bulbfest’ returns to Long Island City waterfront for ninth year

Nov. 1, 2023 By Czarinna Andres

The annual ‘LIC Bulbfest,’ hosted by the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), will be taking place on the Long Island City waterfront for its ninth year on Saturday.

The event is scheduled for Nov. 4, from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., at Gantry Plaza State Park and Hunter’s Point South Park.

Over the past eight years, the conservancy and its team of volunteers have planted more than 73,000 bulbs in the waterfront parks, resulting in breathtaking springtime displays. This year, HPPC aims to set a new record by planting more than 20,000 bulbs, marking the event’s largest planting to date.

The HPPC, which is a community-driven non-profit dedicated to beautifying the waterfront and hosting local events, said the Bulbfest is popular family occasion. The organization is known for hosting movies at the park, summer activities for children, as well as an annual 5K run.

The Van Zyverden company, a leading flower bulb distributor based in the Netherlands, donated this year’s bulbs, which consist of 6,000 daffodils, 6,100 tulips, 5,895 alliums, and 3,000 Dutch irises.

Residents interested in participating are encouraged to gather at the plaza in Gantry Plaza State Park, located between 48th and 49th Avenues on Center Boulevard. From there, participants will spread out across the parks, with instructions and necessary gardening tools provided.

Refreshments will be available for volunteers, and sign-ups are open here. More than 100 individuals have already pledged their support.

This year, parks across the region had to contend with excessive rain and heat resulting in an unwelcome surge of weeds. HPPC volunteers came out and removed more than 1,600 bags of weeds.

Rob Basch, HPPC President, shared his enthusiasm for Saturday’s event, saying: “The Conservancy is thrilled to once again bring LIC Bulbfest to the LIC Waterfront. With a goal to plant a record-breaking 20,000 bulbs, we’re eagerly seeking volunteers and looking forward to the community’s continued support on the 4th.”