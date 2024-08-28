LIC nonprofit receives $25K grant from Spectrum

Aug. 28, 2024, By Ethan Marshall

The Long Island City-based nonprofit Public Housing Community Fund was awarded a $25,000 grant from Spectrum during Queensbridge Family Day on Saturday, Aug. 24.

The Spectrum Digital Education grant will go towards the nonprofit’s New York City Housing Authority (NYCHA) Youth Tech Corps: Intergenerational Connections program, which aims to bridge the digital divide by offering solutions to technology-related challenges in NYCHA communities across generations while also providing those there with career opportunities.

During the Intergenerational Connections program, NYCHA youth are paired with adult resident leaders. Across the ten-week program, these youths gain hands-on learning, advance their understanding of technology, including social media and website development, and explore potential career paths.

Spectrum’s grant allowed for the Public Housing Community Fund to host two cohorts at the South Beach Houses in Staten Island and Queensbridge Houses in Long Island City.

“The importance of expanding access to essential broadband technologies, education and training is profound in our increasingly digital world,” said Rahman Khan, Group Vice President of Community Impact at Charter Communications, which operates Spectrum. “Through the Spectrum Digital Education grant program, Charter is partnering with valued nonprofits that share our commitment to create better opportunities for the communities we serve.”

The Public Housing Community Fund forges partnerships such as this with Spectrum to power transformative programs meant to improve the lives of more than 500,000 residents across NYCHA communities. The nonprofit seeks to engage people and partners to build a stronger, more equitable New York City by investing in public housing communities. Programs that they invest in are focused on leadership development, financial empowerment, community health and workforce training for NYCHA residents.

“The Public Housing Community Fund is extremely grateful for the Spectrum Digital Education grant for the NYCHA Youth Tech Corps: Intergenerational Connections Program, allowing us to serve youth and adults in NYCHA communities in Brooklyn, Staten Island and Queens, bridging the digital divide while fostering intergenerational relationships,” Public Housing Community Fund Deputy Director Claire McLeveighn said. “Through Spectrum’s support, we provide digital education while fostering social relationships by pairing youth and adults – often seniors – to understand the tech needs in public housing developments and co-develop plans to address these needs.”

“Youth Tech Corps participants learn to use social media, explore AI and other technology trends, develop websites and create and deliver electronic flyers and online forms for NYCHA resident surveys,” McLeveighn continued. “Youth improve their tech skills through hands-on learning, advance their understanding of technology and explore potential career paths. Through the Spectrum Digital Education Grant, the Youth Tech Corps program provides laptops, food, stipend payments and essential opportunities for all participants. Our partnership with Spectrum has been vital in delivering this important program in NYCHA communities.”

Since its launch in 2017, the Spectrum Digital Education grant has been provided 261 times to 143 unique organizations, benefitting over 163,000 community members. Additionally, more than 18,500 laptops and other devices have been distributed, and over 40,000 classes focused on digital education have been sponsored as part of the grant program.