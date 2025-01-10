You are reading

LIC Powerball win: $50,000 ticket sold at Greenpoint Avenue gas station

35-15 Greenpoint Ave. Via Google Maps

Jan. 10, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Luck strikes in LIC as the New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Mobil Gas Station, dba Greenpoint Expressway Inc., located at 35-15 Greenpoint Ave., for the Jan. 8 drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Power Ball selected from a separate field of one to 26. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

This win adds to the list of notable Lottery victories in the area. In December, a Sunnyside store just a few blocks away sold a top-prize winning ticket in the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, and the estimated jackpot is $263 million.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to fund public schools across New York State.

Those struggling with gambling addiction or seeking help for someone they know can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call the confidential toll-free HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text messaging rates may apply.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Bronx driver pleads guilty to manslaughter for high-speed crash that killed Uber rider in Whitestone: DA

A Bronx woman was drag racing against other vehicles at a high rate of speed on the Whitestone Expressway when she caused a fatal collision that killed a 62-year-old Uber passenger in 2023.

Melissa Rodriguez-Lopez, 29, of Kossuth Avenue in the Van Cortland Park section, pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the first degree in Queens Supreme Court Wednesday to driving faster than 120 miles per hour when she slammed into the rear of the ride-share vehicle near Harvey Park in Whitestone in the early morning hours of May 27, 2023.

Read More
0
Load More Articles