LIC Powerball win: $50,000 ticket sold at Greenpoint Avenue gas station

Jan. 10, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Luck strikes in LIC as the New York Lottery announced that a third-prize-winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Mobil Gas Station, dba Greenpoint Expressway Inc., located at 35-15 Greenpoint Ave., for the Jan. 8 drawing.

The winning numbers for the Powerball game are drawn from a field of one to 69, with the red Power Ball selected from a separate field of one to 26. Powerball drawings are held every Monday, Wednesday, and Saturday at 10:59 p.m.

This win adds to the list of notable Lottery victories in the area. In December, a Sunnyside store just a few blocks away sold a top-prize winning ticket in the New York Lottery’s TAKE 5 Evening drawing.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Saturday, Jan. 11, and the estimated jackpot is $263 million.

The New York Lottery remains the largest and most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion in the 2023-2024 fiscal year to fund public schools across New York State.

Those struggling with gambling addiction or seeking help for someone they know can visit NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, call the confidential toll-free HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or text HOPENY (467369). Standard text messaging rates may apply.