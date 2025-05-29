Long Island City’s LIC Springs! festival rescheduled to June 1 due to rain forecast

May 29, 2025 By Queens Post News Team

Long Island City’s largest annual street festival, LIC Springs!, has been rescheduled to Sunday, June 1, due to rain in the forecast for its original date of Saturday, May 31.

The event, organized by the Long Island City Partnership (LICP), will take place from 12 to 5 p.m. along Vernon Boulevard between 46th and 50th Avenues.

Despite the one-day delay, organizers say the festival is moving forward at full strength, with a record number of over 100 local businesses, artists and community partners still expected to participate.

“We’re thrilled to continue the tradition of LIC Springs! and to showcase all that makes this neighborhood so special,” said Laura Rothrock, president of Long Island City Partnership. “While we had to make the responsible call to shift the event to our rain date, our incredible line-up of businesses and organizations is still going strong, and we can’t wait to see Vernon Boulevard full of energy and joy on Sunday.”

The festival, which draws thousands of attendees each year, will feature live performances, interactive pop-ups, food vendors, giveaways, fitness classes, family games, and local art showcases. For many small businesses in the area, LIC Springs! offers a rare platform to connect with the community, build brand visibility and engage new customers.

“As both a longtime participant in LIC Springs! and a proud resident of the neighborhood, I always look forward to this event,” said Diana Manalang, owner of Little Chef Little Café. “Our business is all about serving families, and LIC Springs! is such a great way for us to connect with the community.”

Veteran participants say the spirit of the event remains strong despite the date change. “As someone who’s participated in LIC Springs! since nearly the beginning, I can say the magic never gets old,” said Gianna Cerbone, owner of Manducatis Rustica. “Even with the date change, I know our community will show up.”

For updates on programming, transit directions, and street closures, attendees are encouraged to visit the official LIC Springs! website.