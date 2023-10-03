LIC Summit will bring together leading innovators to discuss future of fast-growing neighborhood

Oct. 2, 2023 By Bill Parry

Long Island City Partnership (LICP) announced the return of the LIC Summit on Oct. 17 at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria. Now in its ninth iteration, the Summit will bring together thought leaders from diverse sectors and feature enlightening panels highlighting Long Island City’s reputation as one of New York City’s most dynamic and forward-thinking neighborhoods.

Discussions will drill down on pressing issues facing the rapidly growing community, while providing insight and strategies for the future.

“We are thrilled to bring back our annual LIC Summit and feature a great lineup of speakers to address the monumental growth that Long Island City has seen over the past decade including the influx of new residents, businesses, world-class retail and a burgeoning life sciences sector,” LICP President Laura Rothrock said. “We look forward to in-depth discussions on the current challenges and opportunities to accommodate its growth and continue to offer a live-work-play destination in New York City’s fastest growing and dynamic neighborhood.”

This year’s program includes a keynote panel with Maria Torres-Springer, Deputy Mayor for Housing, Economic Development; Justin Ginsburgh, Managing Director of Infrastructure, JetBlue; Queens Borough President Donovan Richards; and Carl Weisbrod, Senior Advisor, HR&A who will moderate the panel. Additional panels will focus on “Public Spaces and the Public Realm,” moderated by Larisa Ortiz of Public Non-Profit Solutions-Streetsense with NYC’s First-Ever Chief Public Realm Officer Ya-Ting Liu,

“Our city’s business community understands better than most the importance of placemaking and creating vibrant public spaces to our city’s economy and growth” Liu said.. “The LIC Summit offers us an opportunity to gather and exchange ideas on how we can continue to work together to improve our public spaces that make Long Island City an attractive place to live, work, and play.”

MoMA PS1 Deputy Director Jose Ortiz and Lions Group NYC Managing Director, Aaron Shirian. The following “Sustainability and Resiliency in LIC” panel will be moderated by Jeremy Siegel of Bjarke Ingels Group with ConEdison Clean Energy Department Manager Madhi Jawad, NYC Department of City Planning, Director of Queens, Alexis Wheeler, NYC Council Member Julie Won, and Melissa Enoch, Managing Director, GI Capital Planning & Partnerships, Bureau of Environmental Planning & Analysis, NYC DEP. The third panel will focus on “Challenges and Opportunities of NYC’s Fastest Growing Neighborhoods,” moderated by Tracy Capune with Innovo Property Group Chief Executive Officer Andrew Chung, Gotham Organization President Bryan Kelly, Charney Companies Chief Data Officer and Brokerage President, Andrew Streiker-Epstein, and Dynamic Star LLC Director of Development Brad Zackson.

“JetBlue, New York’s hometown airline, has called Long Island City home for over a decade and continues to be a dedicated stakeholder in its growth and prosperity as a business community,” said Justin Ginsburgh, managing director of infrastructure at JetBlue. “The support of local leaders as well as the efforts of many resourceful and hardworking New Yorkers has been crucial to JetBlue’s success and expansion in Long Island City. I look forward to discussing why companies such as ours are proud to be part of this community and the exciting opportunities Long Island City offers for those invested in the future of New York City.”

More than 40 residential and commercial highrises have transformed the Long Island City skyline in the past decade and new construction is underway in Hunters Point, Court Square and Queens Plaza.

“Demand for real estate in Long Island City remains strong due to its proximity to Manhattan and Brooklyn, access to mass transit, the open waterfront and a dynamic business community that continues to attract new residents and visitors,” said Bryan Kelly, President of Development, Gotham Organization. “I look forward to joining my colleagues at the LIC Summit to discuss what we are observing in the markets right now, experiencing as vested owners in the neighborhood and how we can collaborate to ensure Long Island City has the necessary resources to keep up with its status as one of the fastest growing neighborhoods in New York City.”

The LIC Summit kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with registration, breakfast and networking followed by opening remarks at 9 a.m. Panel discussions get underway at 9:15 a.m. and that will be followed by lunch and more networking at 1:15 p.m. For more information visit licsummit.nyc.