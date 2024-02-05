LIC Waterfront 5K returns to Long Island City this summer

Feb. 5, 2024 By Staff Report

Get your running shoes ready because the annual LIC Waterfront 5K is set to make a return to the streets and parks of Long Island City this summer.

The Hunters Point Parks Conservancy (HPPC), a nonprofit organization that helps maintain and activate the waterfront parks, has officially announced the date of this year’s event, which it promises to be bigger and better than ever before.

The 5K, scheduled for Saturday, Jun. 1, is in its ninth year. It is a rain-or-shine event that welcomes both runners and walkers to join in the fun.

The starting line will be at the intersection of Center Boulevard and Borden Avenue, with the race kicking off at 9 a.m. Participants will go through the commercial district on Vernon Boulevard all the way over to Queensbridge Park and then loop back to the starting line by passing through Gantry Plaza State Park and along Hunters Point South Park.

The run will be followed by children’s dashes along Center Boulevard, which is for kids aged 2 to 9,

Last year’s 5K was a viewed as success, with over 1,600 runners and walkers participating, and this year, even more are expected to take part.

The popularity of the LIC Waterfront 5K has been steadily growing, and Rob Basch, HPPC Board President, expressed his excitement, saying, “We are excited to once again host one of the most iconic events on the Long Island City Calendar. The race has sold out the last two years as the popularity of the run continues to grow. We are thankful to our supportive community of runners and walkers, race day organizers, and all of our sponsors that continue to make this event special.”

Local running groups, Woodside-Sunnyside Runners and RUN LIC, are lending their support as well.

“We’re honored to partner with the Hunters Point Parks Conservancy again on the LIC Waterfront 5K! This race is a great opportunity for all to experience this growing neighborhood and incredible public space right in our own backyard,” said the leaders of Woodside-Sunnyside Runners. “Our local parks are essential to community wellness, and we couldn’t be happier to highlight all the great work HPPC does by supporting them in our favorite 5K race.”

Sabrina Chin, one of the leaders of RUN LIC, also expressed her enthusiasm, stating, “RUN LIC is thrilled and honored to again serve as one of the race day organizers for this year’s LIC 5K and help raise money for such a great cause. The park is such an incredible amenity to have in our own backyard, and we are looking forward to what is always a high-spirited day in the park and in our larger community as volunteers, runners, and walkers of all ages and abilities come together!”

Media support is coming from LIC Post, a division of Schneps Media. Czarinna Andres, Editor-in-Chief of Schneps’ Queens publications, said, “LIC Post is delighted to once again stand alongside the LIC 5K organizers as a dedicated media sponsor. This annual event exemplifies our dedication to nurturing community spirit and championing a healthy lifestyle through the power of impactful media support.”

Registration is currently open, with tickets priced at $30 for adults and $20 for children. Prices will increase by $5 after Earth Day (April 21).

Last year’s run reached full capacity, so participants are encouraged to register early. Registrants will receive a limited-edition race t-shirt and swag bag, with name-customized bibs for children and adults who register by May 20, while supplies last.

The top three male, three female, and three non-binary runners of the 5K will be awarded medals, and ribbons will be given to participating children in the Dash. Race results will be available online, along with photographs and videos of participants crossing the finish line.

All proceeds will support HPPC in its ongoing efforts to enhance and advocate for the parks and green spaces of Long Island City.