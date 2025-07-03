New eats and sips: LIC welcomes a wave of new restaurants

July 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Long Island City continues to grow at a rapid pace, and nearly every week brings a new restaurant or business to the neighborhood. Frequently named one of the fastest-growing communities in the city, LIC has become a vibrant hub for families, food lovers, and trendsetters alike. From Chinese BBQ to upscale Japanese fare and bubble tea, this Western Queens neighborhood is buzzing with fresh culinary options.

If you’re looking to explore something new this summer, here are a few of the latest openings to check out:

Seven Scents

42-17 Crescent St., LIC

Seven Scents offers authentic Chinese BBQ, including grilled beef skewers, spicy chicken, and cold dishes like scallion oil tofu shreds. The sleek and modern space is open for dinner and offers flavorful food at budget-friendly prices.

Cyan Izakaya

42-37 27th St., LIC

Cyan Izakaya is a new Japanese restaurant in the area for lunch and dinner. The space has dishes like bluefin nori and A5 wagyu nori, as well as sushi and sashimi plates, wagyu fried rice, and much more. The restaurant has an upscale vibe, perfect for date nights or dinner with friends.

Gyu Kaku Japanese BBQ

44-45 21 St., LIC

Gyu Kaku has expanded to a new space in LIC, bringing their delicious Japanese BBQ to the Western Queens neighborhood. The new restaurant is perfect for an assortment of get-togethers, whether you’re meeting for dinner with friends, looking for a date night spot, or just want to try something different.

American Latte

2-01 50th Ave.

American Latte is the latest cafe to pop up in the area, serving an array of hot and cold drinks, located inside American Brass. The new space provides a gorgeous setting to start the day, and has housemade pastries and delicious coffee creations.

Mysttik Masaala

11-03 44th Ave., LIC

Mysttik Masaala is a new Indian restaurant that recently expanded to a storefront after growing quite a following from its popular food truck. The new eatery offers dishes like Samosa Chaat and chicken tikka masala and is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Laankee

25-08 Queens Plaza S.

Laankee is a new bubble tea shop that expanded from its location in Chinatown in Manhattan. The bubble tea shop has favorites including their iced lemon tea, peach oolong milk tea, Hong Kong-style coffee drinks, and more.