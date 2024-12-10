LICP and LIC BID to host annual meeting in the Foundry Tuesday night

Dec. 10, 2024 By Shane O’Brien

Long Island City Partnership (LICP) and the Long Island City Business Improvement District (BID) will host their first-ever combined annual meeting Tuesday evening to celebrate a year of growth in the neighborhood and look ahead to the future of Long Island City.

The annual meeting, which will take place between 5:30 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the Foundry at 42-38 9th St., will feature a variety of local stakeholders, including business leaders, community advocates, and Council Member Julie Won.NYC Department of Small Business Services Commissioner Dynishal Gross will also attend Tuesday’s meeting.

This year’s meeting will also focus on the expansion of the Long Island City BID, set to go into effect on Jan. 1. The expansion will more than double the size of the BID’s geographic area, expanding the BID to more than 25 miles of street frontage.

LICP and the LIC BID have announced new membership categories ahead of Tuesday’s annual meeting, including an Entrepreneur membership to allow the Partnership to engage with entrepreneurs living and working in the neighborhood. LICP has also announced the Corporate membership tier for larger businesses seeking more customized support and access to resources.

LICP President Laura Rothrock said the Entrepreneur category will help make the partnership’s services more accessible, providing more resources and support to businesses across the neighborhood.

“This new category allows us to better engage with the diverse range of individuals and independent businesses that call Long Island City home,” Rothrock said in a statement. “From out-of-home creative businesses to those in co-working spaces, particularly in our Industrial Business Zones (IBZs), this membership will give more people access to resources and support.

“By setting the price at an accessible $100, we hope to serve the entire community and ensure the Partnership is seen as an organization that truly serves everyone in LIC.”

Rothrock said the new corporate membership will cater to larger businesses that want deeper access to reports and data as well as more tailored support from the LICP team.

“After carefully considering the needs of our larger business community, we’re introducing the corporate membership category at $1500,” Rothrock said. “It’s an opportunity to provide a more individualized experience for companies looking to grow and succeed in Long Island City.”

Althea Labre, founder of By the Water Studio and a founding member of LIC Women Entrepreneurs, praised LICP for establishing Entrepreneur membership, stating that the new category will allow more entrepreneurs to join the Partnership and get involved with the local community.

“As a founding member of LIC Women Entrepreneurs, many of us have been looking for ways to connect with the Partnership and understand how we fit within the organization,” Labre said. “I’m really glad to see this shift toward a more inclusive approach, offering opportunities for people like me to benefit from the Partnership and help create more synergy in the community.”

Tuesday’s annual meeting will be catered by local business DISH Food & Events and will take place at the Foundry, a business that will be covered by the expansion of the BID’s service area.

LICP and LIC BID will discuss their joint efforts to foster economic growth and strengthen community connections during Tuesday’s meeting. LICP Board Chair Patricia Dunphy and LIC BID Board Chair David Brause will lead the corporate portions of the meeting.

