LICP’s Real Estate Breakfast marks 20 years of growth and outlines future for Long Island City

April 18, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) held its 20th-annual Real Estate Breakfast last week, celebrating how the neighborhood has “surged ahead” from an industrial hub to a “thriving mixed-use destination” over the past two decades.

More than 350 business leaders and policymakers attended the Real Estate Breakfast, which took place at Brewster LIC at 27-01 Queens Plaza in Long Island City on Tuesday, April 8, and featured a panel discussion on “charting the next chapter” and fostering economic growth in the neighborhood.

The panelists, who represented both the public and private sectors, also discussed “embracing balance” between industrial space, cultural assets, and mixed-use facilities in addition to exploring how small businesses can thrive in the neighborhood.

Panelists also discussed the impending expiration of the Relocation and Employment Assistance Program (REAP) tax incentive, which provides income tax credits to companies who relocate to the outer boroughs, and the broader vision of the One LIC zoning initiative.

David Brause, president of Brause Realty and CEO of the LIC Business Improvement District, moderated last week’s panel discussion, which featured speakers such as Council Member Julie Won and Edith Su Chen, Executive Director of the NYC Department of City Planning.

Lin Zeng, director of the Queens office of the Department of City Planning (DCP), Helen Paul, managing director and co-lead of New York City Logistics & Industrial Services at real estate firm Cushman & Wakefield, and Yaniv Cohen, co-owner and vice president of business development at New York City restaurant group Westville, also joined last week’s panel discussion.

Won discussed the OneLIC neighborhood plan, which would transform an area of LIC from Gantry Plaza State Park on the East River to Queensbridge Houses and the Long Island City Industrial Business Zone in the north. She said “change can be scary,” but said the proposed neighborhood plan would convert the areas of Dutch Kills, Court Square, Hunters Point, and Queensbridge into “truly one neighborhood connected by one waterfront.”

Won also advocated for a more diversified housing stock, especially for-sale units that meet the needs of LIC’s growing Asian population, during last week’s event.

Chen similarly spoke of the need to unlock more affordable housing in the neighborhood and said the OneLIC plan would support local businesses and create more connected, accessible and resilient open spaces.

Paul, representing real estate interests, spoke of the need to retain balance as the neighborhood grows, stating that companies will not stay in New York if they cannot grow.

Paul said she supported residential growth but cautioned against doing so at the loss of too much industrial space.

“There’s no question—we need more industrial supply. Much of the stock is old and obsolete. It needs to come out of the supply, and we need to modernize thoughtfully,” she said. “It’s not just about preserving warehouse space—it’s about maintaining the city’s economy and identity.”

Zeng, meanwhile, said there are areas in LIC inhibited by outdated zoning that have prevented development from taking place. She said the OneLIc aims to address those issues by providing more opportunities for both residential and industrial growth.

“One LIC is looking at those opportunities in a way that allows for more growth, while leveraging it for infrastructure and quality-of-life improvements,” Zeng said.

Cohen, who opened Westville’s first Long Island City location in January 2025, said “everything made sense” about opening a location in the neighborhood. Cohen also emphasized the importance of the neighborhood turning into a community.

“It’s one thing to be a neighborhood, and another to become a place where people actually know each other when they walk into the restaurant,” Cohen said.

Brause, on the other hand, said it is “really spectacular” to witness the growth of the neighborhood since the launch of the Real Estate Breakfast 20 years ago.

“As you walk down the sidewalk, you’re seeing people pushing strollers, you’re seeing kids playing in playgrounds… 20 years ago, that was not to be believed,” Brause said.

LICP President Laura Rothrock also reflected on the neighborhood’s growth over the past two decades and noted that the Business Improvement District has now become the largest BID by geographical area in New York City. Like the Real Estate Breakfast, the LIC BID is also celebrating its 20th anniversary.

“Long Island City’s population grew 15.5 times faster than the rest of New York City between 2011 and 2023,” Rothrock said. “The growth has been most significant among young professionals ages 25 to 39, and we’re seeing that reflected in increased foot traffic, a resurgence in employee visits, and significantly lower storefront vacancy rates compared to the citywide average.”

Queens Borough President Donovan Richards said LIC was a prime example of a mixed-use community.

“We have Bricktown homes, warehouses, new glass towers, parks, startups, and cultural institutions all existing side by side. That mix is attractive to both business and residents, and we’ve seen the growth as a result,” Richards said in an address at the event.