Little Caesars to celebrate grand opening in Long Island City with ribbon cutting, charitable donation

Nov. 11, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

Little Caesars, best known for its ‘Hot-N-Ready’ pizzas, which are available for quick, no-wait pickup is opening up in Long Island City.

The popular pizza establishment is inviting pizza lovers to celebrate its grand opening on Thursday, Nov. 14, with a major giveaway.

The first 100 guests to arrive at the 40-19 21st St. location at 11 a.m. will each receive a free large, classic pizza. The celebration, set to run from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., will also include free samples, games, and a prize wheel for attendees.

Joumana Lollobrigida, a spokesperson for the company, shared the brand’s excitement about joining the Long Island City community. “We’re thrilled to welcome more New Yorkers to Little Caesars with the opening of our Long Island City location.”

“This celebration is something special. Not only can guests enjoy prizes and receive free pizza, but Long Island City residents will be able to continue to enjoy our delicious and affordable pizza for years to come,” said Lollobrigida.

In addition to the festivities, Little Caesars will hold a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 11 a.m., followed by a presentation of a $1,500 check to the Wildlife Freedom Foundation, marking the company’s commitment to supporting local causes. The new 1,023-square-foot restaurant, which softly opened on Oct. 24, also brings 15 new jobs to the neighborhood.

Visitors can expect signature menu items such as the Hot-N-Ready® pizza, Crazy Bread®, and Caesar Wings®, along with new offerings like Crazy Puffs for $3.99 and Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix for $4.99, designed for convenient, on-the-go enjoyment.