You are reading

Local restaurants and bars in western Queens open for Christmas eve and day

Waterfront Club LIC (Instagram)

Dec. 15, 2023 Staff Report

Residents and visitors in western Queens can look forward to enjoying festive meals and cheerful gatherings, as several local restaurants and bars announce they will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We’ve listed a few dining options that will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of these establishments are not only opening their doors but also curating special holiday menus. Customers can expect traditional holiday dishes, seasonal specials and even some festive twists on classic favorites. 

Choosing to dine at local restaurants and bars during the holidays is more than just a matter of convenience or enjoyment; it’s an opportunity to support local businesses in your neighborhood. These establishments are integral parts of the community and patronizing them during the holiday season is a way to contribute to the local economy and ensure its vibrancy.

Whether seeking a traditional holiday meal or just a cozy place to enjoy a drink, these neighborhood spots are ready to provide memorable holiday experiences.

Oliver’s (Facebook)

Oliver’s Astoria Craft Beer & Kitchen 

3719 Broadway @ 38th St., Astoria  (718) 806-1476 @oliversastoria

Open on Christmas Eve

Mom’s kitchen and Bar (Facebook)

Mom’s Kitchen Astoria 

33-01 31st Ave., Astoria (718) 267-0142 @momsastoria

Open on Christmas Eve

Cronin and Phelan’s (Facebook)

Cronin and Phelan’s 

38-14 Broadway, Astoria (718) 545 8999 @croninphelan

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

Il Falco (Facebook)

Il Falco 

21-50 44th Dr, Long Island City (718) 707-0009 @ilfalcolic 

Open on Christmas Eve

Waterfront Club (Instagram)

Waterfront Club 

4720 Center Blvd, Long Island City @waterfrontclublic 

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

Woodbines (Instagram)

Woodbines 

47-10 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City (718) 361-8488 @woodbineslic 

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

The Lowery (Instagram)

The Lowery 

43-02 43rd Ave, Sunnyside (929)-208-0054 @thelowerybar 

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

*This story first published in the December isue of BORO Magazine.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Load More Articles