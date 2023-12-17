Local restaurants and bars in western Queens open for Christmas eve and day

Dec. 15, 2023 Staff Report

Residents and visitors in western Queens can look forward to enjoying festive meals and cheerful gatherings, as several local restaurants and bars announce they will remain open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

We’ve listed a few dining options that will be available on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. Some of these establishments are not only opening their doors but also curating special holiday menus. Customers can expect traditional holiday dishes, seasonal specials and even some festive twists on classic favorites.

Choosing to dine at local restaurants and bars during the holidays is more than just a matter of convenience or enjoyment; it’s an opportunity to support local businesses in your neighborhood. These establishments are integral parts of the community and patronizing them during the holiday season is a way to contribute to the local economy and ensure its vibrancy.

Whether seeking a traditional holiday meal or just a cozy place to enjoy a drink, these neighborhood spots are ready to provide memorable holiday experiences.

Oliver’s Astoria Craft Beer & Kitchen

3719 Broadway @ 38th St., Astoria (718) 806-1476 @oliversastoria

Open on Christmas Eve

Mom’s Kitchen Astoria

33-01 31st Ave., Astoria (718) 267-0142 @momsastoria

Open on Christmas Eve

Cronin and Phelan’s

38-14 Broadway, Astoria (718) 545 8999 @croninphelan

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

Il Falco

21-50 44th Dr, Long Island City (718) 707-0009 @ilfalcolic

Open on Christmas Eve

Waterfront Club

4720 Center Blvd, Long Island City @waterfrontclublic

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

Woodbines

47-10 Vernon Boulevard, Long Island City (718) 361-8488 @woodbineslic

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

The Lowery

43-02 43rd Ave, Sunnyside (929)-208-0054 @thelowerybar

Open on Christmas Eve and Day

*This story first published in the December isue of BORO Magazine.