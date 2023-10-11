‘Lockwood,’ a home goods and gifts store, set to open in Sunnyside next month

Oct. 11, 2023, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A popular Queens-based home goods, clothing and gifts company is planning to expand its footprint in the borough with the opening of a new store in Sunnyside.

Lockwood, known also for its locally themed items, will open at 4606 Skillman Ave. in the first week of November, according to the company’s owner Mackenzi Farquer.

Farquer, an Astoria resident, is taking over a 1,200-square-foot space that previously housed a pizza joint called Skillman Pizza.

The space is currently undergoing renovations and, when open, it will mark the company’s fifth location in Queens, adding to its three locations in Astoria and one store in Jackson Heights. Farquer, 44, also operates two stores in Brooklyn, with one in Greenpoint and the other in Williamsburg.

Lockwood has gained a loyal following since it first opened in Astoria in 2013 and Farquer said the company’s “local love” selection has struck a chord with residents. The carefully selected items include Astoria themed calendars and borough-themed hats, pillows, coasters, mugs, and bags.

You can also find New York City-themed jigsaw puzzles and chopping boards, while the company also carries candles, greeting cards, as well as beauty and wellness products. It also has a large clothing section.

Lockwood is also stocked with kids’ toys, home goods, housewarming gifts, party supplies and stationery.

“We have a big pantry area full of like kitchen accessories and things like Momofuku noodles and cheese boards, you know like things you might want to use if you’re entertaining or housewarming gifts,” said Farquer, who added that the Sunnyside location will primarily offer home goods and gifts.

Farquer said she decided to open in Sunnyside after hearing constant calls from current customers.

“Sunnyside is our number one request Lockwood location so whenever we talked about expanding… we always get people DM’ing (direct messaging) us or emailing just saying they wish we would open in Sunnyside,” Farquer said.

Farquer has lived in Astoria for the last 20 years although she said she is very familiar with Sunnyside. Farquer said her wife lived in Sunnyside when they first started dating and so she would visit the area often. She said that many of her current staff members live in Sunnyside.

“I would go over there quite a bit, my [five-year-old] daughter took her first steps in a friend’s apartment in Sunnyside, so we know the people that live over there,” Farguer said. “And I never force a new store opening, I kind of do it where I feel like there’s a good opportunity.”

Farquer said her real estate broker recently identified a few spaces in Sunnyside, and she felt the Skillman Avenue location was a perfect fit.

“It was just really appealing, I love that block, and I think there’s a lot of other amazing small businesses in that area,” Farquer said.

She said the building is also owned by a family, which suits her business model.

“I liked that the landlords were very kind, and the building is family-owned,” Farquer said.

“I think we do better when we know the landlords personally versus moving into a big developer building. So it kind of all just fell into place and we felt it was really the right time, in the right way.”

The Sunnyside store will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Sunday.