Long Island City Astoria Lions Club marks 10 years of Thanksgiving Food Drive, seeks community support

Sept. 23, 2024 By Czarinna Andres

The Long Island City Astoria Lions Club proudly marks the 10th anniversary of its annual Thanksgiving Food Drive, which has collected an impressive 6,000 pounds of food and critical items each year.

Last year’s drive, conducted in collaboration with several buildings throughout Manhattan and Queens, including the Emerald Guild Society, successfully supported local organizations dedicated to aiding low-income individuals and families.

Over the past decade, the Thanksgiving Food Drive has grown, showing the community’s commitment to helping those in need. The collected items have been distributed to various local organizations, including Hour Children, Queensbridge Pantry, Mosaic Church Pantry, Woodside on the Move, St. Raphael Food Pantry, and St. Teresa’s Church Pantry.

“This annual community project would not be the tremendous success it is without the generous contributions from our donors and the collaborative efforts of our partners,” said Club President Howard Brickman. “We are deeply thankful to everyone who participated and helped us make every drive so impactful.”

Committee Chair Brent O’Leary, who has been instrumental to the drive since its inception, emphasized the importance of community collaboration, noting, “The success of this drive is a testament to the power of community collaboration. We are honored to work alongside such dedicated individuals and organizations to bring essential resources to those who need them most.”

This year, the Lions Club is requesting monetary donations from the public to support the Food Drive. Contributions will be used to purchase essential non-perishable food items, ensuring that the organization can continue to provide for those in need.

Donations can be made to the Long Island City Astoria Lions Club, with “2024 Food Drive” noted in the memo section. Checks can be mailed to Aaron Collins, Treasurer, at 37-03 31st Ave, Long Island City, NY 11103.

The club meetings are held on the second Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. at the New York Irish Center, 1040 Jackson Ave., Long Island City. For more information on how to donate or become a community partner, please contact Howard Brickman at 917-972-5587 or hlbrick@aol.com.