Long Island City awarded $9.7M for revitalization through state initiative

May 21, 2025 By Czarinna Andres

Long Island City’s steady transformation continues with a new wave of investment, as Governor Kathy Hochul announced $9.7 million in state funding for seven community-driven projects through New York’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative.

The Western Queens neighborhood was selected as the Round 7 winner of the competitive DRI program, which awards $10 million to downtowns with strong potential for economic development and placemaking. The announcement is part of a broader package that includes six additional projects in Hudson Square in Manhattan.

“These projects will make our neighborhoods stronger and more vibrant — opening up doors of opportunity and ingenuity for the New Yorkers that call them home,” Governor Hochul said in a statement.

Long Island City, one of the fastest-growing residential areas in the five boroughs, is home to a diverse mix of industries, a thriving cultural scene and a growing tech and life sciences sector. The selected projects aim to enhance public space, cultural access and local infrastructure while encouraging private investment and equitable growth.

The largest single award, $2.5 million, will go toward reconstructing the 46th Avenue Pedestrian Plaza at the intersection of Jackson Avenue. The upgrade will convert the current temporary plaza into a permanent open space with new plantings, paving, furnishings and public art.

Another $2.4 million will fund the construction of the Underline Open Space at Dutch Kills, which will include a new playground and dog run along the south side of Dutch Kills Street between Jackson Avenue and Sunnyside Yards. The nearby SculptureCenter will receive $600,000 to create an ADA-accessible ramp and entry plaza, improving connectivity between the arts space and the new park.

“Long Island City and Hudson Square are vital engines of economic and cultural activity for New York City,” said NYCREDC Co-Chairs Félix V. Matos Rodríguez and William D. Rahm. “These strategic investments are creating vibrant, inclusive communities that connect residents with opportunity while celebrating what makes each area distinct.”

Additional Queens projects include:

– Redeveloping the Metropolitan Building ($1.4 million): The historic building at 44-01 11th Street will be outfitted for affordable creative workspace for artists and small businesses.



– Constructing a new Queens Public Library branch ($1.58 million): A new 4,525-square-foot location will open on the second floor of a residential building at 22-42 Jackson Avenue, restoring services from the former Court Square branch.



– Enhancing the 12th Street Pedestrian Plaza ($695,000): Improvements will include new trees, bike racks, shade structures, and street furniture between 43rd Road and 44th Avenue.





– Greening and Cleaning LIC ($496,383): Streetscape upgrades will feature tree plantings, rain gardens, signage, trash receptacles, and dog bag dispensers throughout the DRI area.

“These investments are a victory for our neighbors in Long Island City,” said State Senator Kristen Gonzalez. “These projects reflect what our communities have been fighting for: public infrastructure that is equitable, sustainable, and accessible to all.”

Assemblymember Claire Valdez praised the announcement, adding, “These awards will make LIC more walkable, safer, and cleaner, and give us even greater access to our wonderful Queens Public Library system.”

The DRI is administered by New York’s Department of State in coordination with Empire State Development, Homes and Community Renewal and NYSERDA. The initiative uses a “plan-then-act” model to support community-led strategies for downtown revitalization, awarding over $900 million to 91 communities since 2016.

Empire State Development President, CEO and Commissioner Hope Knight said, “These projects will create new opportunities for businesses, support vibrant public spaces, and attract residents and visitors alike — laying the foundation for sustainable growth and stronger regional economies.”

The Downtown Revitalization Initiative works alongside the NY Forward program, which was also highlighted in the governor’s announcement with $4.5 million in investments for Hudson Square in Manhattan. While NY Forward is designed for smaller and rural downtowns, both initiatives share the goal of catalyzing local economic development through strategic planning and targeted implementation.

Long Island City’s revitalization is expected to progress over the coming months, with planning and construction supported by a local planning committee and state agency partners.