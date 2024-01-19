Long Island City’s H Mart to introduce a new food court this spring

Jan. 19, 2024 By Iryna Shkurhan

A new food court is on its way to Long Island City’s H Mart, a beloved Korean supermarket, according to Eater.

The sprawling supermarket, located at 48-18 Northern Blvd., originally opened its doors in November 2022. Just this past October, the Woodside original location, where the “largest supermarket chain in America” was founded in 1982, reopened following extensive renovations.

H Mart has eight locations in Queens, with five concentrated in Flushing. But only the Bayside location on Francis Lewis Blvd. and one in Flushing on Union St. currently have food courts.

Some food stalls are set to open in the LIC market around April, with more options expected to roll out in the summer, according to a company spokesperson.

It is clear that the chain is committed to expanding its reach and enhancing the shopping experience combined with dining.

A recent announcement revealed their forthcoming food court at their American Dream Mall location in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Some planned vendors include BBQ Chicken, Jeong’s Noodle and Let Them Talk Bar.

While the stalls in New Jersey offer a glimpse of what might be coming to LIC, H Mart has yet to officially unveil all the delicious details.