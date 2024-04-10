Long Island City Partnership to host 19th annual Real Estate Breakfast

Apr. 10, 2024 By Queens Post News Team

Around 300 people are set to attend Long Island City Partnership’s 19th annual Real Estate Breakfast next Tuesday.

The event will take place at the newly opened Brewster LIC Conference Center, located at 41-27 27th St. in Long Island City, from 8-10:30 a.m. on Apr. 16.

More than 300 people from Long Island City’s real estate, banking, and economic development sectors, along with civic and government leaders, will attend the event.

The event – themed “LIC Evolution: Navigating Urban Transformation ” – will explore the neighborhood’s state and its challenges and opportunities.

David Brause, President of Brause Realty, will moderate a panel discussion featuring several local stakeholders, including Erica Desai, co-founder and co-CEO of local pickleball center CityPickle, and Amy Hau, Director of the Nagochi Museum.

Evan Obsatz, the CEO and Principal of upscale grocer Butterfield Market, and John Silviano, Principal of Barone Management, will also join the panel discussion, which will center on the connections between businesses, non-profits, and real estate in Long Island City.

The panel discussion will also explore how current zoning changes contribute to LIC’s evolving landscape and its attractiveness for real estate development.

Laura Rothrock, President of Long Island City Partnership, said the upcoming real estate breakfast would provide “invaluable perspectives” from a wide range of sectors in the neighborhood.

“Our Real Estate Breakfast provides a pivotal opportunity for thought leaders to convene and engage in meaningful dialogue about the ever-evolving dynamics of our urban environment,” Rothrock said in a statement.

“With panelists representing the diverse fabric of our community, this year’s event offers attendees invaluable perspectives from various sectors. Our discussion will explore the intersections of culture, commerce, and development, fostering a more inclusive and resilient Long Island City.”

Brause, who has hosted the Real Estate Breakfast every year since its inception, said the upcoming panel discussion will highlight projects contributing to Long Island City’s landscape.

“The LIC Real Estate Breakfast remains a cornerstone event running parallel to Long Island City’s remarkable progress,” Brause said.

“Nearly two decades since we created this event, it continues to bring together diverse stakeholders to collaborate, network, and share insights. As a local property owner and developer since 1980, Brause Realty is happy to host industry colleagues in this new space at Brewster LIC, which reflects our neighborhood’s ongoing transformation.”

Meanwhile, Desai described LIC as a dynamic neighborhood and said CityPickle’s presence reflected a growing demand for recreational amenities.

“Launching our first permanent brick-and-mortar location in Long Island City was a significant milestone and commitment for CityPickle,” Desai said.

“We recognized the tremendous value of opening in a neighborhood that is not only an existing mixed-use hub but also one that continues to evolve with new zoning and expanded services that benefit businesses like ours. Participating in the Real Estate Breakfast reaffirms our dedication to becoming an integral part of LIC’s diverse and thriving real estate scene.”

To learn more and to register for the event, visit licqns.com/reb2024.