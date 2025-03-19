Long Island City Partnership to host 20th annual Real Estate Breakfast in April

March 19, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

The Long Island City Partnership (LICP) will host its 20th annual Real Estate Breakfast on Tuesday, April 8, bringing together industry experts and more than 300 business and civic leaders to discuss the state of the market and key developments in Western Queens.

The event will take place from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Brewster LIC Conference Center, located at 41-21 27th St. in Long Island City. It will feature a panel discussion with leaders from both the public and private real estate sectors.

David Brause, president of Brause Realty and CEO of the LIC Business Improvement District, will moderate the panel. Speakers include Lin Zeng, director of the Queens office of the Department of City Planning (DCP), and Jasper Wu, vice president of ZD Jasper Realty. Also joining the discussion are Helen Paul, managing director and co-lead of New York City Logistics & Industrial Services at Cushman & Wakefield, and Yaniv Cohen, co-owner and vice president of business development at New York City restaurant group Westville.

Westville, which operates nine locations across the city, recently expanded into Queens with a new restaurant at 43-12 Hunter St. in Long Island City, which opened in January.

Tickets and sponsorship packages for the event are now available. Sponsors will receive promotional visibility at the event and a set number of tickets based on their sponsorship level.

Last year’s Real Estate Breakfast examined the challenges and opportunities in the Long Island City real estate market, with panelists discussing retail attraction and the role of public-private partnerships in neighborhood development.