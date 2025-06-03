Long Island City teacher arrested on rape charge involving former student

June 3, 2025 By Dean Moses and Queens Post News Team

A public school teacher in Long Island City was arrested Tuesday morning at the school where he worked, following allegations that he raped a former student, police said.

David Ospino, 36, was taken into custody without incident on June 3 at I.S. 204 Oliver W. Holmes, located at 36-41 28th St. I.S. 204 is a public middle school in District 30 serving grades 6 through 8 in western Queens.

Police said the arrest stems from a report filed by a now-14-year-old girl who alleged that Ospino raped her at his home in Forest Hills, outside the school’s premises, when she was 13 years old. The alleged incident occurred about a year ago, within the jurisdiction of the 112th Precinct.

Ospino has been charged with rape and endangering the welfare of a child, the NYPD confirmed.

The city Department of Education and administrators at I.S. 204 have been contacted for comment. Responses were pending as of publication time.

The investigation remains ongoing.