You are reading

Long Island City wellness check leads to seizure of 850 pounds of cannabis, three men charged: NYPD

Photo via Getty Images

Nov. 7, 2024 By Bill Parry

Two Long Island City men and a Long Islander were charged with criminal possession of cannabis after a search warrant uncovered more than 850 pounds of cannabis flower with a street value of more than $100,000 in a Long Island City apartment.

Garcia Rodriguez, 25, and Prieto Romero, 23, both of 48th Avenue in Long Island City, and Egas Nagua, 34, of Floyd Street in Brentwood, were arraigned Tuesday night in Queens Criminal Court.

According to the charges, police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City responded to a 911 call about an assault with a knife at an apartment on 50th Avenue in the Hunters Point section of LIC at around 5:30 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.

An NYPD officer knocked on the apartment door and saw the three defendants inside. The officer asked if he could perform a wellness check and was allowed to enter the unit. Once inside, the officer saw multiple large clear plastic bags containing cannabis flowers on the floor of a bedroom. Multiple clear plastic bags with cannabis flowers were also on the floor of a second bedroom, next to several open suitcases.

The officers obtained a court-authorized search warrant and recovered numerous bags of cannabis flowers weighing more than 850 pounds.

“A call for a wellness check at a Long Island City apartment led police officers to the discovery and seizure of more than 850 pounds of marijuana,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said. “Three defendants are now charged with felony possession of cannabis, and this investigation is ongoing.”

The three men were arraigned before Queens Criminal Court Judge Jerry Iannece, who ordered them to return to court on Jan. 16, 2025.

“Unregulated marijuana products pose a danger to our communities, and my office will aggressively prosecute those who bring them into our neighborhoods,” Katz said.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Bronx man killed in single-vehicle crash on the Nassau Expressway in Springfield Gardens: NYPD

A Bronx man was killed in a horrific crash on the Nassau Expressway near JFK Airport early Wednesday morning.

Police from the 113th Precinct in Jamaica responded to a 911 call about a vehicle collision near Exit 3 on the Nassau Expressway, where they found the 25-year-old motorist had been ejected from his BMW. EMS responded to the scene and rushed the victim to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead. He was later identified as Andre A. Beadle of Mickel Avenue in the Pelham Gardens section of the Bronx.

Read More
0
State Senator Joseph Addabbo cruises to victory past GOP challenger Danniel Maio

Like he has done so many times in the past, State Senator Joseph Addabbo Jr. is thanking the community for re-electing him after he defeated his Republican challenger, Danniel Maio, by nearly 40 points on election night.

Addabbo was first elected to the Senate in 2008 after serving seven years in the City Council. “I am deeply honored and grateful to receive the trust of my constituents once again,” Addabbo said.

Read More
0
NYC immigrant groups denounce Trump’s re-election, pledge to protect immigrant communities

Nov. 6, 2024 By Ethan Marshall

In the wake of Donald Trump being re-elected President of the United States Tuesday, multiple New York City-based immigrant organizations have released statements in which they criticized Trump for his history of anti-immigrant rhetoric and reinforced their missions to protect immigrants from any unconstitutional actions his administration may take to get them deported.

Read More
0
AM Pheffer Amato will have to wait once again to declare victory over GOP challenger

Assembly Member Stacey Pheffer Amato will have to wait to see if the voters of South Queens are sending her back to Albany, where she has been one of the most prolific legislators in recent years.

Pheffer Amato holds a slim two-and-a-half-point lead over her Republican challenger, Thomas Sullivan, in a rematch of the 2022 race that she won by just 15 votes after waiting nearly two months to declare victory.

Read More
0
Load More Articles