Lucky East Elmhurst 7-Eleven sells another top-prize TAKE 5 ticket

March 25, 2025 By Queens Post News team

For the second time in just over a month, a top-prize New York Lottery TAKE 5 ticket was sold at the same East Elmhurst convenience store.

A lucky player won $8,510.50 in the March 24 midday drawing with a ticket purchased at 7-Eleven #32127B, located at 87-16 Astoria Blvd., according to the New York Lottery.

The store previously sold another winning TAKE 5 ticket worth $34,832.50 for the evening drawing on Feb. 8, making it something of a local hotspot for hopeful players.

The 7-Eleven, situated near the entrance to LaGuardia Airport and a heavily trafficked section of Astoria Boulevard, has become a popular stop for commuters, travelers, and residents alike. Its recent streak of luck has attracted attention in the neighborhood.

The TAKE 5 game, drawn twice daily at 2:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m., allows players to pick five numbers from a field of one through 39. Winning tickets can be claimed for up to one year from the date of the drawing.

The New York Lottery continues to be the most profitable lottery in North America, contributing $3.8 billion to public education in the 2023–2024 fiscal year alone.

Those struggling with gambling addiction, or who know someone who is, can find help at NYProblemGamblingHelp.org, by calling the confidential HOPEline at 1-877-8-HOPENY (1-877-846-7369), or texting HOPENY (467369).