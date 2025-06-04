Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks return to East River, offering prime views for Queens residents

June 4, 2025 By Barbara Russo-Lennon and Queens Post News Team

New York City is preparing for the 49th annual Macy’s Fourth of July Fireworks celebration—its most iconic Independence Day event—and Queens residents will once again have a front-row seat to the patriotic spectacle along the East River.

The 2025 show returns to the Lower Manhattan waterfront after last year’s Hudson River display, offering sweeping views from western Queens neighborhoods, including Long Island City and parts of Astoria, where the East River-facing parks and high-rises have become popular viewing spots for the fireworks extravaganza.

Set to begin around 9:25 p.m. on Friday, July 4, the display will launch from four barges near the Brooklyn Bridge and South Street Seaport District, filling the sky with synchronized bursts of color and sound in celebration of both Independence Day and the 400th anniversary of New York City’s founding.

The show will take place along the East River in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge on Friday, July 4, at around 9:25 p.m., with entertainment leading up to the big pyrotechnic display.REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz“The Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show is one of New York City’s most iconic traditions, drawing thousands from across our city, the country and the globe to witness a world-class celebration of America’s birthday right here in the heart of the Big Apple,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

First launched in 1976 to commemorate the nation’s bicentennial, the fireworks show has since become a hallmark of summer in New York—and a major tourism and economic boost for the city. In Queens, the event has helped elevate Long Island City’s waterfront as a premier public gathering space, with Hunters Point South Park and Gantry Plaza State Park offering expansive views and festive atmospheres during past fireworks events.

“Each year, this dazzling display lights up our skyline, boosts our economy, and brings vital support to local businesses,” Adams added. “As we celebrate 400 years since New York City’s founding, we’re thrilled to welcome the crowds, once again, to experience an unforgettable Independence Day at our world-famous Brooklyn Bridge and East River skyline.”

This year’s program—created and produced by Macy’s Studios—will feature a curated musical score synced to the fireworks, as well as live performances from nationally recognized artists. Macy’s has not yet announced the full lineup of performers, but the event will be broadcast live on NBC and Peacock starting at 8 p.m.

“Macy’s is known for bringing friends and families in New York City and across the nation together to create memories through celebrations all year long,” said Will Coss, executive director of the event. “This year’s Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks show, set against the city skyline and on the iconic Brooklyn Bridge, is set to deliver an unforgettable night for millions nationwide.”

Public viewing areas will be designated along the East River in all accessible boroughs, including Queens, and city officials are expected to release a map of entry points and possible ticketed access in the coming weeks.

“As always, we encourage families to make a day of it, enjoy their local waterfront parks, and celebrate safely,” Adams said.