Man accused of offering 13-year-old cash for sex act near Corona bus stop arraigned: NYPD

July 3, 2025 By Bill Parry

Disturbing details have emerged in the investigation and prosecution of a North Corona man who is accused of offering a 13-year-old girl cash in exchange for a sex act late last month.

Ali Hamed, 25, of 97th Street in Corona, was taken into custody on Friday, June 27, after he walked into the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights to dispute the allegations against him after seeing his photo circulating in the news only to be immediately recognized by the cops and cuffed, was arraigned the following day in Queens Criminal Court.

Hamed was criminally charged with patronizing a person for prostitution in the second degree, criminal solicitation, and endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the criminal complaint, Hamed began following the 13-year-old girl as she was walking to her school bus stop in front of 33-37 97th Street on the morning of Thursday, June 26. As she arrived at the bus stop, Hamed approached her with a proposition.

“I will pay you fifty dollars if you jerk me off,” he told the schoolgirl as he moved his hand back and forth in a jerking motion. A detective from the 115th Precinct said the girl refused to comply, but Hamed persisted by doubling the amount of cash he offered.

“I will pay you one hundred dollars to jerk me off,” he said, according to the criminal complaint. The youngster fled, and Hamed continued to follow her until she reached her home. Hamed ran off southbound on 97th Street towards his home two blocks away near 37th Avenue.

The victim’s parents called the NYPD. Their daughter was not injured during the encounter.

Hamed, who had never been arrested before, was arraigned on Saturday, June 27, before Queens Criminal Court Judge Toni Cimino, who granted supervised release and ordered Hamed to return to court on August 11.