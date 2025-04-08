Man assaulted at Queens Plaza Starbucks in an unprovoked attack: NYPD

April 8, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for a suspect who assaulted a 66-year-old man in an unprovoked attack inside a Queens Plaza Starbucks just before noon on Wednesday, April 2.

The two men were standing next to each other in line at the coffee shop at 25-14 Queens Plaza South. No words were exchanged when the aggressor proceeded to strike the victim in the back of the head with an object before running out onto Queens Plaza South and running eastbound toward Jackson Avenue.

A police spokeswoman said the object turned out to be the attacker’s wallet. The victim sustained swelling and reported complaints of pain in his head and neck but refused medical attention at the scene. He later went to the CityMD Urgent Care Center next door at 25-18 Queens Plaza South for treatment.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect in a nearby convenience store and described him as having a medium complexion. He wore a black hooded winter jacket over a black baseball cap, black pants, and black boots.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this assault investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through March 30, the 108th Precinct has reported 67 felony assaults so far in 2025, 17 more than the 50 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 34%, according to the most recent CompStat report.