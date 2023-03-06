You are reading

Man dead after fire breaks out inside Jackson Heights apartment building

A man is dead after a fire at an apartment building in Jackson Heights Saturday, March 4 (Photo via Citizen)

March 6, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A fire at an apartment building in Jackson Heights left a man dead on Saturday, March 4.

The victim, 47, was inside 37-60 88th St. — a six-story building — when the fire broke out on the fourth floor at around 4:25 p.m., according to authorities.

The FDNY dispatched 60 firefighters to tackle the blaze and it was under control by around 4:50 p.m., according to the FDNY.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. His identity has not been released and is pending family notification.

Tenants said they evacuated the brick building when they heard fire alarms going off. They were allowed back in by early evening, according to the New York Post.

It is unclear what sparked the fire and an investigation is ongoing, the FDNY said.

The victim, 47, was inside 37-60 88th St. at around 4:25 p.m. when the fire broke out, according to police and the NYPD.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Jamaica elementary school teacher busted for allegedly assaulting 8-year-old girl: NYPD

A teacher at PS 48Q in Jamaica was arrested at the school Wednesday morning, March 1, and was later charged with assault for allegedly manhandling an 8-year-old girl, according to authorities.

Police from the 103rd Precinct were called to the David N. Dinkins School for Community Service, located at 108-29 155th St., at around 10:40 a.m. and arrested 34-year-old Lashawn Leak, a paraprofessional employed by the city Department of Education, police said.

Read More
0
Fired Starbucks worker behind Astoria store’s unionization gets reinstated — and $21,000 in back pay

An Astoria Starbucks worker who was fired by the chain last summer — in the midst of the store where he worked voting to unionize — has been reinstated and awarded more than $21,000 in back pay and penalties.

Austin Locke was sacked from his barista role at the 22-28 31st St. store in July, but has now gotten his job back after the chain settled a lawsuit with the Department of Consumer and Worker Protection (DCWP) on Monday, Feb. 27, according to city officials.

Read More
0
Load More Articles