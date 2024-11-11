Man fatally stabbed inside Astoria nightclub early Monday morning: NYPD

Nov. 11, 2024 By Bill Parry

A 55-year-old man was stabbed to death inside an Astoria nightclub early Monday morning, according to the NYPD, after an argument escalated into violence.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria responded to a 911 call of an assault in progress inside Agenda, a restaurant and lounge at 28-18 31st Street just before 2:30 a.m. Officers found the victim with a stab wound to his chest.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the wounded man to Elmhurst Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short while later, police said Monday. An NYPD spokeswoman refuted reports that a person of interest was taken into custody, adding that there have been no arrests and that the investigation remains ongoing. The identity of the deceased is pending family notifications.

Agenda opened in March 2023 near the 30th Avenue subway station at the intersection of 31st Street and Newtown Road. The 13,000-square-foot ground floor space previously housed Don Coqui, a well-known Puerto Rican nightclub that closed in 2020.

Anyone with information regarding this homicide investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Nov. 3, the 114th Precinct has reported one murder so far this year, six fewer than the 7 homicides reported at the same point last year, a decline of 85.7%, according to the most recent CompStat report.