Man found dead inside apartment at Ravenswood NYCHA complex in Astoria Tuesday: NYPD

March 15, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The police are investigating the death of a 61-year-old man who was found dead inside an apartment at the Ravenswood NYCHA complex in Astoria with blood coming out of his mouth on Tuesday, March 14.

The man – identified as Nicandro Rodriguez by the New York Daily News — was found by police who were responding to a 911 call about an unconscious person inside 21-15 35 Ave. at around 6:50 p.m., according to authorities.

Upon arrival police found Rodriguez with blood coming from his mouth and no other visible signs of trauma, cops said.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene. The police have yet to publicly identify the deceased man.

The Medical Examiner is determining the cause of death and an investigation is ongoing, police said. The NYPD did not provide any further details, nor say if Rodriguez’s death is being treated as suspicious.

Rodriguez was initially discovered by his son-in-law, who told the New York Daily News that his father-in-law may have been dead for a couple of days.

Rodriguez’s son-in-law, Ulysses Rodriguez, 32, told the publication that the apartment had been trashed.

He said that his father-in-law had lived in Astoria for most of his life after having moved to the city from Puerto Rico as a young man.

“He was a loyal guy,” Ulysses Rodriguez told the publication. “If you needed your plumbing fixed, if you needed your car fixed, he would drop everything and do it… that was him.”

Rodriguez had four children and was an auto body mechanic for over 40 years, Ulysses Rodriguez told the publication.