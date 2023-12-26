Man held up at gunpoint near Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria: NYPD

Dec. 26, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was robbed at gunpoint near Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria during the early morning hours on Saturday, Dec. 16, according to the NYPD.

The 32-year-old victim was at the corner of Crescent Street and 30th Avenue at 2:15 a.m. when two strangers approached him. One allegedly pulled out a firearm and they demanded and forcibly removed his cell phone.

The two perpetrators jumped on a nearby moped and sped away from the crime scene northbound on Crescent Street toward the Brooklyn Queens Expressway.

Police from the 114th Precinct are still looking for the suspects who are described as having light complexions and around 5 feet 8 inches tall. One was wearing a gray hooded jacket over a green hoodie, and red sweatpants.

The second suspect wore a black White Sox baseball cap, a black jacket, and black pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Through Dec. 24, the 114th Precinct has reported 275 robberies so far in 2023, a dozen more than the 263 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 4.6%, according to the most recent CompStat report.