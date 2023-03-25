Man hospitalized after jumping in front of 7 train at Hunters Point Avenue subway station in Long Island City

March 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb
A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after jumping in front of a northbound 7 train at the Hunters Point Avenue station in Long Island City on Friday, March 24.
Authorities say that the man jumped in front of the 7 train as it entered the station at approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 24.
The man was transported to Cornell Hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.
An NYPD spokesperson said the man was not the victim of a crime and an investigation is ongoing.