Man hospitalized after jumping in front of 7 train at Hunters Point Avenue subway station in Long Island City

A man was hospitalized after jumping in front of a 7 train that was pulling into the Hunters Point Avenue subway station on March 24. (Photo via Wikimedia Commons)

March 25, 2023 By Zach Gewelb

A 29-year-old man was hospitalized after jumping in front of a northbound 7 train at the Hunters Point Avenue station in Long Island City on Friday, March 24.

Authorities say that the man jumped in front of the 7 train as it entered the station at approximately 4:30 p.m. on March 24.

The man was transported to Cornell Hospital in serious, but stable condition, police said.

An NYPD spokesperson said the man was not the victim of a crime and an investigation is ongoing.

