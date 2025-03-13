Man killed after he was struck by a 7 train at Corona Plaza Thursday afternoon: NYPD

March 13, 2025 By Bill Parry

A man was killed after he was struck by a 7 train at the 103rd St.-Corona Plaza subway station above Roosevelt Avenue in Corona on Thursday afternoon.

Police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights responded to a 911 call just after 2:30 p.m. and found the man beneath the train. EMS responded to the location and pronounced him dead at the scene.

According to a law enforcement source familiar with the investigation, the man intentionally jumped in front of the Manhattan-bound 7 train, and the motorman did not have enough time to stop it.

Emergency crews are still on the scene, but the man has not been identified, and his age is not known. The investigation remains ongoing, according to an NYPD spokesman.

Service was suspended in both directions from Queensboro Plaza to Flushing-Main St. but service was restored just before 4 p.m. with severe delays, according to the MTA.