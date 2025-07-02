Man fatally struck by 7 train during morning rush at LIC’s Court Square station

July 2, 2025 By Barbara Russo-Lennon

A man died after being struck by the 7 train in Long Island City during the Wednesday morning rush hour.

According to police, the incident occurred around 5:33 a.m. on July 2 at the Court Square station.

Officers from Transit District 20 and the 108th Precinct responded to a 911 call and arrived to find a man in his mid-30s unconscious and unresponsive on the tracks.

MTA personnel shut off power to the rails to allow emergency crews to begin rescue efforts. EMS transported the man, who suffered severe internal injuries, to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

It remains unclear how the man ended up on the tracks. Police said he was hit by a Manhattan-bound train.

No criminality is suspected, and no arrests have been made. The victim’s identity has not yet been released, pending family notification.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.