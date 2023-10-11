You are reading

Man living in Brooklyn shelter arrested after robbing woman in Jackson Heights: NYPD

A man, pictured, believed to be living in a shelter in Brooklyn has been arrested for robbing a woman in Jackson Heights in July (Photos: main image via Google Maps, inserts via NYPD and Unsplash)

Oct. 11, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man believed to be living in a shelter in Brooklyn has been arrested for robbing a woman in Jackson Heights in July.

Kristian Naveda-Cabrera, 25, was arrested on Thursday, Oct. 5, and charged with two counts of robbery and two counts of grand larceny, as well as other crimes after allegedly robbing the 28-year-old victim on July 12, according to police.

Naveda-Cabrera, along with another suspect who remains at large, were riding a moped on 84th Street between 35th Avenue and 34th Avenue at around 10:35 p.m. when they got off the vehicle and approached the woman who was walking on a sidewalk, according to police.

Naveda-Cabrera and his accomplice allegedly forced the woman to the ground and stole her Michael Kors bag that contained a wallet and iPhone, police said. The wallet contained credit cards.

They then fled the scene on the moped southbound on 84th Street, cops said.

Naveda-Cabrera was also charged with two counts of criminal possession of stolen property and two counts of unlawful use of a credit card. It is unclear what Naveda-Cabrera used the credit card for.

Naveda-Cabrera lives at Hotel Lynx, located at 1420 Atlantic Ave. in Brooklyn, according to authorities. It is understood that the hotel is being used as a shelter, although it is unclear if it is a homeless shelter or a migrant shelter.

The second suspect, who is also a male, is described as being around 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a light complexion and slim build. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

email the author: [email protected]

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Op-Ed: Barbarity in 2023

Oct. 11, 2023 By Rabbi Yossi Blesofsky, Chabad of Northeast Queens

Decent folk the world over are reeling from the horrifying and harrowing images coming out of Israel. It is inconceivable to a human mind that this level of depravity could be perpetrated against innocent men, women and children.

Read More
0
LIC: Challenges and opportunities of NYC’s fastest growing neighborhood

Oct. 11, 2023 By Laura Rothrock

In recent years, Long Island City (LIC) has been flooded with interest, investment and opportunity.  Iconic signs for Pepsi-Cola and Swingline Bakery harken back to a legacy of industry, which laid the foundation for the Long Island City of today: a rapidly-growing center of arts, culture and commerce easily accessible by public transit.  An easy trip to Manhattan via New York City’s first citywide ferry service in more than a century is another boon for the neighborhood’s thriving waterfront community.

Read More
0
Load More Articles