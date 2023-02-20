Man mugged by four suspects wearing ski masks in Sunnyside: NYPD

Feb. 20, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was mugged in Sunnyside overnight last week by four suspects dressed in black ski masks and hoodies. The attack is the third to take place in the neighborhood within a five-day span.

The victim, 41, was approached by four men and pushed to the ground while on the corner of Barnett Avenue and 43rd Street just after midnight on Friday morning, Feb. 17, according to police.

The suspects then struck the victim in the head before stealing his cell phone and $100 cash, the NYPD said.

The assailants then fled eastbound on Barnett Avenue, cops said.

Police said the victim suffered substantial pain, but was not hospitalized.

No arrests have been made and the investigation remains ongoing, police said.

The incident marks the third attack in the area in five days.

Less than 48 hours earlier, on Wednesday morning, Feb. 15, a 40-year-old man was hit in the face and thrown to the ground by a suspect about three blocks away in front of a house on Bliss Street, between Skillman Avenue and 39th Avenue.

And on Sunday, Feb. 12, at around 2:10 a.m., a longtime Sunnyside resident, was beaten and robbed by three suspects while walking along 44th Street between Skillman and Barnett Ave., according to police.

The 62-year-old victim was walking home from work when was smacked in the face and pushed to the ground. The alleged perpetrators then stole his backpack and fled the scene in an unknown direction, the NYPD said.

Police did not say whether the three incidents are related.