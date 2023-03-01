Man pushed down stairs and robbed at knifepoint inside Jamaica Hills subway station: NYPD

March 1, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was pushed down a flight of stairs before being robbed at knifepoint by two suspects at a Jamaica Hills subway station last week, according to authorities.

The victim, 30, was walking up a set of stairs inside the 169th Street subway station on Feb. 22 at around 11:25 p.m. when the two unidentified assailants approached him and then pushed him, police said.

The man fell back down the stairs before one of the suspects allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded money, the NYPD said.

The victim stated that he didn’t have any money and then one of the suspects snatched the man’s phone from his hand, police said.

The pair then fled the station with the phone to parts unknown, cops said.

Police said that the victim suffered minor injuries as a result of the mugging.

Both suspects are described as having dark complexions and are believed to be in their 20s, police said. They are approximately between 5 feet 7 inches and 5 feet 9 inches tall. One suspect was wearing a red-colored puffer jacket with a hooded sweatshirt, while the other assailant was wearing a dark-colored jacket with a hooded sweatshirt.

Police released photos of the two men wanted for questioning on Feb. 28.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

All calls are strictly confidential.