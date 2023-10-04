Man randomly punches woman inside Elmhurst subway station: NYPD

Oct. 4, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man allegedly punched a woman in the face inside an Elmhurst subway station last week and police at the 115th Precinct are continuing their search for the suspect behind the attack.

The victim, 24, was on a staircase inside the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station at around 4:50 p.m. on Sept. 27, when the assailant allegedly clubbed her in the face for no apparent reason, according to police. The perpetrator fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction.

EMS arrived at the scene and treated the victim for minor injuries, cops said.

Police on Oct. 4 released images of the man wanted for questioning in relation to the unprovoked attack. He is believed to be approximately 35 years old and has a light complexion, according to the NYPD. He was last seen wearing blue a blue top and dark blue pants.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, on Twitter @NYPDTips. All calls are strictly confidential.

There have been 732 reported cases of misdemeanor assault in the 115th Precinct so far this year through Oct. 1, 2023, up 10.4% compared to the same time last year, according to police data. A misdemeanor assault typically does not involve the use of a weapon, whereas a felony assault does, according to a police spokesperson.