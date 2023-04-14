You are reading

Man shot at Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex Thursday, suspect remains at large: NYPD

(Photo: Citizen)

A man was shot and injured inside the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex on Thursday, April 13, according to police. (Photo: Citizen)

April 14, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

A man was shot and injured at the Queensbridge Houses NYCHA complex in Long Island City Thursday, April 13, and the suspect remains at large, according to police.

Police say the victim was shot in the right hand and stomach by an unidentified suspect at around 8:45 p.m. at 40-09 10th St.

The alleged shooter then fled the scene in an unknown direction, cops said.

The victim was transported by EMS to Cornell Hospital and is expected to survive.

Video posted to the Citizen app shows around two dozen police examining a basketball court inside the complex shortly after the shooting. The NYPD said it recovered two shell casings from the scene. The basketball court is located at the rear of the Jacob A. Riis Neighborhood Settlement, a community center that offers various social services.

Police were unable to provide a description of the alleged shooter.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.

(Photo: Google Maps)

The shooting took place at 40-09 10th St., pictured (Photo: Google Maps)

Shooting in Astoria Street @CitizenApp

40-09 10th St Yesterday 8:44:09 PM EDT

