Man sought for allegedly drawing Nazi symbols on the walls of Sunnyside library: NYPD

June 28, 2023 By Bill Parry

The NYPD’s Hate Crimes Task Force is still looking for the man who allegedly drew swastikas on the outside wall of the Sunnyside library more than a month ago.

The 108th Precinct in Long Island City received a report that during the afternoon of Friday, May 5, the suspect drew multiple swastikas on the exterior wall of the library, which sits across from the Lance Corporal Thomas P Noonan Playground at 43-06 Greenpoint Ave.

After scrawling the Nazi symbols at around 4:15 p.m.the suspect fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction and there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident, police said.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect on June 27 and described him as having a light complexion and a mustache. He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a maroon hooded sweatshirt, black jeans, dark sneakers and a black backpack.

The Hate Crimes Task Force’s investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.