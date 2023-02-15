You are reading

Man sought for raping ex-girlfriend in Kew Gardens Hills: NYPD

Police have released an image of a man wanted for raping a woman in Kew Gardens Hills early Monday, Feb.13. (Photos: NYPD and Google Maps)

Feb. 15, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

Police have released an image of a man wanted for allegedly raping his ex-girlfriend in Kew Gardens Hills early Monday morning, Feb.13.

The suspect allegedly broke into the 35-year-old victim’s apartment, located in the vicinity of Kissena Boulevard and 71st Avenue, at around 4 a.m. while she was sleeping, according to police.

The disturbance caused the woman to wake before the assailant then proceeded to choke her and placed a belt around her neck, authorities said.

He then hit the woman and sexually assaulted her, police said.

The man then fled the location.

The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition, the NYPD said.

The incident is being investigated by the NYPD Special Victim’s Unit. The agency tweeted a picture of the man wanted for questioning on Feb. 15 and asked for the public’s help in tracking him down.

The suspect in the image has a dark complexion and is wearing glasses and a gray-colored hooded sweatshirt. He also has a light beard.
Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call 718-520-9277.
email the author: [email protected]
