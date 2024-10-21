Man sought for shooting upskirt recording of woman on platform at Court Square 7 train station: NYPD

Oct. 21, 2024 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City and Transit District 20 are looking for an alleged upskirt pervert concerning an unlawful surveillance incident at the Court Square subway station earlier this month.

A 32-year-old woman was waiting for a Flushing-bound 7 train just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 14, when a stranger approached and proceeded to place his cell phone under her dress and unlawfully recorded her intimate body parts, police said Friday. The perpetrator ran off in an unknown direction, and the woman was not injured during the encounter.

The NYPD released an image of the suspect standing on the platform at the Court Square 7 train station on Friday. He has a medium complexion and a thin mustache. He wore a black baseball cap backward and a gray sweatshirt.

Anyone with information regarding this unlawful surveillance investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 13, the 108th Precinct has reported 54 sex crimes so far in 2024, 14 fewer than the 68 reported at the same point last year, a decrease of 22.9%, according to the most recent CompStat report. Transit crimes are also down in the precinct, with 44 reported so far this year, 23 fewer than the 67 reported at the same point in 2023, a decrease of 34.3%, according to CompStat.