You are reading

Man sought for stabbing pedestrian multiple times in Elmhurst on Monday morning: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect for allegedly stabbing a 25-year-old man during an argument on Monday morning. The victim was walking past Broadway and 76th Street in Elmhurst when the suspect started arguing with him and stabbed him several times. Via Google Maps and NYPD

Oct. 9, 2024 By Bill Parry

Detectives out of the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are investigating an attempted murder that occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. A 25-year-old man was walking at the corner of Broadway and 76th Street when a stranger approached him and engaged him in a verbal dispute.

The argument escalated into violence when the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso, police said. The perpetrator fled on foot into the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub a block-and-a-half away from the crime scene.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, just a block in the other direction, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said, adding that the assailant remains at large.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday afternoon and described him as approximately 20 years old, with a medium to dark complexion, a slim build, around 6’ in height and 150 pounds, a mustache, and dyed brown hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a dark button-down shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted murder investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 6, the 110th Precinct has reported 637 felony assaults so far in 2024, 64 more than the 573 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 11.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Scooter-riding robbers sought for gunpoint chain-snatching inside Woodhaven playground: NYPD

Police from the 102nd Precinct in Richmond Hill are looking for a scooter-riding armed robber and his accomplice who allegedly held up a 25-year-old man at gunpoint in broad daylight at a Woodhaven playground late last month.

The incident occurred just before noon on Wednesday, Sept. 25, when the two strangers rode a two-wheeled scooter onto the basketball court inside London Planetree Playground on Atlantic Avenue and approached the victim. One of the perpetrators pulled out a firearm and forcibly removed two gold chains from the victim’s neck and $100 in cash, police said. The bandits rode off northbound on 89th Street toward Jamaica Avenue. The victim was not injured during the encounter.

Read More
0
Load More Articles