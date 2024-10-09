Man sought for stabbing pedestrian multiple times in Elmhurst on Monday morning: NYPD

Oct. 9, 2024 By Bill Parry

Detectives out of the 110th Precinct in Elmhurst are investigating an attempted murder that occurred just before 5:30 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 7. A 25-year-old man was walking at the corner of Broadway and 76th Street when a stranger approached him and engaged him in a verbal dispute.

The argument escalated into violence when the assailant pulled out a knife and stabbed him multiple times in the torso, police said. The perpetrator fled on foot into the Jackson Heights–Roosevelt Avenue/74th Street transit hub a block-and-a-half away from the crime scene.

The victim was transported to Elmhurst Hospital, just a block in the other direction, where he was listed in critical but stable condition, police said, adding that the assailant remains at large.

The NYPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect on Tuesday afternoon and described him as approximately 20 years old, with a medium to dark complexion, a slim build, around 6’ in height and 150 pounds, a mustache, and dyed brown hair in a ponytail. He was last seen wearing a black jacket over a dark button-down shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information regarding this attempted murder investigation is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

Through Oct. 6, the 110th Precinct has reported 637 felony assaults so far in 2024, 64 more than the 573 reported at the same point last year, an increase of 11.2%, according to the most recent CompStat report.