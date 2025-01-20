Man sought in bank robbery on Queens Boulevard in Sunnyside: NYPD

Jan. 20, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct announced today that they are looking for a bank robber who targeted the Capital One branch located at 40-20 Queens Blvd. in Sunnyside on the afternoon of Wednesday, Jan. 15.

The suspect entered the bank just before 4:30 p.m. and passed a note to a teller demanding cash. The teller complied and handed over approximately $440, and the perpetrator fled the bank on foot in an unknown direction.

Detectives are investigating the possibility the latest bank robbery is related to one four days earlier about a mile away in Queens Plaza in Long Island City. In that robbery on the afternoon of Saturday, Jan. 11, a masked man entered the Chase Bank at 24-16 Queens Plaza South just before 1 p.m. and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. The suspect took approximately $2,000 and fled on foot towards 21st Street. That suspect wore a wide facemask to hide his identity.

In the Sunnyside heist, the suspect was maskless but wore dark sunglasses, a dark jacket over a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark sweatpants and white sneakers.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding either bank heist is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Jan 12, the 108th Precinct has reported five robberies so far in 2025, four fewer than the nine reported at the same point last year, a decline of 44.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.