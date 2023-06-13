You are reading

Man sought in random attack in broad daylight on 7 train in Jackson Heights: NYPD

Cops are looking for this suspect who allegedly punched out a 7 train rider in broad daylight Sunday. (Photo courtesy of NYPD)

June 13, 2023 By Bill Parry

A 7 train rider became the victim of an unprovoked attack in broad daylight on Sunday and police from the 115th Precinct in Jackson Heights and Transit District 20 are looking for a suspect in connection with the assault.

Police say that at around 12:40 p.m. on June 11, a 27-year-old man was riding on a Manhattan-bound 7 train when the unidentified man approached him and began to argue with him. The dispute escalated to violence when the man began punching the victim multiple times in his face, police said.

The alleged assailant got off the train at the 90th Street-Elmhurst Avenue station and ran down to the street level where he fled in an unknown direction, according to authorities. The victim sustained a laceration and swelling to his face and EMS transported him to Elmhurst Hospital in stable condition.

The NYPD released surveillance photos of the suspect on Monday.

He was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a black baseball cap, a black T-shirt, black pants and a black backpack.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.

