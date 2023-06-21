Man stabbed in Astoria with such force blade became lodged in victim’s back: NYPD

June 21, 2023 By Bill Parry

A man was stabbed in the back as he walked along Ditmars Boulevard in Astoria in broad daylight Tuesday morning, according to authorities.

Police from the 114th Precinct in Astoria reported that the 21-year-old victim was walking in front of 40-04 Ditmars Blvd., near the heavily trafficked intersection with Steinway Street, at around 10:40 a.m. on June 20 when he was approached by a man who pulled out a knife.

Without exchanging any words, the suspect stabbed the victim several times in his left shoulder blade, police said. The blade became lodged in the victim’s shoulder, according to authorities. The assailant ran away from the scene eastbound on Ditmars Boulevard toward Steinway.

EMS responded and transported the victim to Elmhurst Hospital Center in stable condition. Medical staff recovered the knife used in the attack and turned it over to detectives.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect on June 21.

He is approximately 25 years old and has a medium complexion. He is approximately 5 feet, 10 inches tall and was last seen wearing a dark hooded sweatshirt, dark cargo shorts and white sneakers, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 800-577-TIPS.