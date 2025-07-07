You are reading

Man stabbed outside Astoria bar after dispute with group of six: NYPD

Scene in Queens where man was stabbed

Police in Queens are looking for six people after a man was stabbed outside of a bar early Sunday morning. Google Street View

July 7, 2025 By Dean Moses

Police in Astoria are looking for six people after a man was stabbed outside of a bar early on Sunday morning.

According to police sources, the bloody assault unfolded at around 5:13 a.m. on July 6 outside of Las Manos Quietas Mexican Restaurant and Bar located at 43-13 Broadway.

Cops say a 29-year-old man got into an argument with the group when they surrounded him. One of the group members then stabbed the victim in the back with a sharp object.

At least one of the persons of interest fled in a gray Hyundai with unknown plates westbound on Broadway, police reported.

Officers from the 114th Precinct responded to the incident. EMS rushed the victim to Elmhurst Hospital, where he is expected to survive.

Police say altogether they are looking to question at least six men. No arrests have been made in the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information regarding this stabbing can call Crime Stoppers at 800-577-TIPS (for Spanish, dial 888-57-PISTA). You can also submit tips online at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org, or on X (formerly Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are kept confidential.

email the author: news@queenspost.com

Featured Events

Post an Event

View All Events…

No comments yet

Leave a Comment
Reply to this Comment

All comments are subject to moderation before being posted.


The reCAPTCHA verification period has expired. Please reload the page.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Recent News
Queens Council Members celebrate $2.5 million in funding for AAPI curriculum

Jul. 3, 2025 By Shane O’Brien

Queens Council Members Shekar Krishnan, Linda Lee, Sandra Ung and Julie Won gathered on the steps of City Hall Wednesday afternoon alongside Manhattan Council Member Carlina Rivera to celebrate the “historic” $2.5 million budget investment to support the implementation of Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) history curriculum in NYC schools.

Read More
0
New eats and sips: LIC welcomes a wave of new restaurants

July 4, 2025 By Jessica Militello

Long Island City continues to grow at a rapid pace, and nearly every week brings a new restaurant or business to the neighborhood. Frequently named one of the fastest-growing communities in the city, LIC has become a vibrant hub for families, food lovers, and trendsetters alike. From Chinese BBQ to upscale Japanese fare and bubble tea, this Western Queens neighborhood is buzzing with fresh culinary options.

Read More
0
Load More Articles