Market Rate Units in Gotham Point’s North Tower on LIC Waterfront Hit The Market

Jan. 30, 2023 By Michael Dorgan

The Gotham Organization has announced that it has started leasing market-rate units in the largest of its two residential towers that have recently gone up on the Long Island City waterfront.

The building, a 56-story complex known as the North Tower, forms part of the Gotham Point development and contains 689 total apartments — 173 of which are at market rate and are now being leased out. It is located at the southernmost point of Hunters Point South and comes with commanding views of Manhattan.

The market rate units at the North Tower are renting for between $3,355 for a studio and $6,256 for a two-bedroom apartment. The Gotham Organization is currently offering one month free on a 13-month lease and two months free on a 26-month lease at the 1-15 57th Ave. located tower.

All residents have access to a state-of-the-art fitness studio, a 24/7-attended lobby, dedicated co-working lounges, a rooftop terrace, bike storage, a children’s playroom, a dog spa and more. The North Tower also features ground-floor retail space, a car garage and a publicly accessible urban farm on its rooftop.

The units feature open layouts, plank flooring, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, a gas range and a dishwasher. The development is near the Hunters Point South ferry stop.

In total, the two buildings include a total of 1,132 units — of which 25 percent, or 285 apartments, are at market rate with the remainder being offered as rent-stabilized apartments through the city’s housing lottery. The housing lottery for the South Tower closed in January while the deadline for the North Tower ended in September.

Wiam Riyad, leasing director at the Gotham Organization, said she hopes the North Tower can replicate the success of the 34-story South Tower, which saw tenants move into that building last spring.

“The groundswell of demand we have experienced at the South Tower is evidence of the popularity of Gotham Point and why the North Tower has been so well received,” Riyad said.

“With its stunning sweeping city and river views, thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor amenities, and unique take on programming and perks for residents, Gotham Point has made its mark in Long Island City.”

The two-tower project, designed by Handel Architects, is being built through a partnership between development company Gotham and the nonprofit RiseBoro Community Partnership. It forms part of the 5,000-unit Hunters Point South affordable housing development.

The North Tower is located on Parcel F—the site located between 56 and 57th Avenues on Center Boulevard while the South Tower is located on Parcel G—between 2nd Street and Newtown Creek.

The North Tower also includes an 11-story specialty wing with senior housing. The wing consists of 98 senior independent living units which are being managed by RiseBoro. The North Tower’s senior housing wing features its own personal lobby space as well as a lounge and laundry room on each floor. The wing also includes a library, a community room and an outdoor terrace with views of the Manhattan skyline.

The South Tower, which has 443 units total, includes a publicly accessible community boathouse and kayak launch as well as a ground-floor studio and headquarters for the nonprofit arts organization, Flux Factory, to support emerging artists with its artists-in-residency program.