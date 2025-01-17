Masked robber hits Chase bank near Queensboro Plaza, suspect at large: NYPD

Jan. 17, 2025 By Bill Parry

Police from the 108th Precinct in Long Island City are looking for an alleged bank robber who targeted a Chase branch alongside the Queensboro Plaza subway station and remains at large.

The masked perpetrator entered the bank at 24-16 Queens Plaza South just before 2 p.m. on Saturday, Jan 11th, and approached a teller’s window where he passed a note demanding cash.

The suspect is seen on surveillance video picking up an envelope containing approximately $2,000, police said Thursday. The perpetrator departed the bank and fled the location on foot westbound on Queens Plaza South toward 21st Street.

The NYPD released surveillance images of the suspect entering the bank and picking up the envelope at the teller’s window. He wore a two-tone gray and blue hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants, black loafers with white socks, and a blue facemask.

A reward of up to $3,500 is being offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Anyone with information regarding this bank heist is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org or on X (the platform formerly known as Twitter) @NYPDTips. All calls and messages are confidential.

Through Jan 12, the 108th Precinct has reported five robberies so far in 2025, four fewer than the nine reported at the same point last year, a decline of 44.4%, according to the most recent CompStat report.