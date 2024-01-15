Maspeth man charged with murder of LIC man in 2020, after he was busted for smoking in Brooklyn subway station: NYPD

Jan. 15, 2024, By Bill Parry

A Maspeth man was nabbed Friday for a fatal stabbing that took place in Long Island City nearly four years ago after coming into contact with cops for smoking at a Brooklyn subway station.

Luis Hernandez, 36, of 56th Street in Maspeth was taken into custody by police from Transit District 34 in Brooklyn, who discovered that he was wanted in connection to a gang-related killing on the night of Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020.

Hernandez was transported to the Queens Detectives Squad where he was interrogated and made incriminating statements, according to a source familiar with the case. After consulting with the Queens District Attorney’s Office, Hernandez was then charged with murder and other crimes and booked at the 114th Precinct in Astoria for the fatal stabbing of 21-year-old Richard Hernandez just blocks from the victim’s home on 28th Street in the Dutch Kills section of Long Island City. He was arraigned in Queens Criminal Court on Saturday and charged with murder and other crimes.

Luis Hernandez was seen on video surveillance at the time of the 2020 stabbing with two or more men, who remain at large, engaged in a verbal dispute with a group of other men in front of 36-30 31st St. in Dutch Kills.

The argument escalated into violence and Richard Hernandez was punched multiple times about the body and then stabbed with a sharp instrument, according to the criminal complaint.

EMS responded to the crime scene and rushed the victim to Mount Sinai Queens Hospital in Astoria where he was pronounced dead, police said.

In addition to murder, Luis Hernandez was also charged with gang assault in the first degree and criminal possession of a weapon.

Queens Criminal Court Judge Edwin Novillo ordered the defendant held without bail. His return date was set for Jan. 18.